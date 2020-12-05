CDC doubles down on 'evidence-based public health strategies' to curb worsening Covid spread

SEE NEW POSTS

The U.S. counted more than 200,000 cases, 2,000-plus deaths on Friday The U.S. counted 214,547 Covid-19 cases Friday, upping its current total to 14.4 million cases, according to NBC News' tally. State and county health departments reported 2,669 deaths, bringing the current toll of the disease to 279,857. The U.S. has averaged 182,296 cases and 2,125 deaths the past week. The last time the U.S. averaged more than 2,000 deaths per day in a week was in April when the virus was ravaging the Northeast. Several states set single-day records: Arkansas, 2,827 cases

Delaware, 942 cases

Iowa, 83 deaths

Maryland, 3,794 cases

Massachusetts, 272 deaths

Mississippi, 2480 cases

Oregon, 2,144 cases and 30 deaths

South Carolina, 2,950 cases

Tennessee, 95 cases







Covid-19 testing capacity strained by surge in demand As Covid-19 cases surge across the United States, the outbreak is threatening to overwhelm the testing capacity at facilities that have spent months and millions of dollars to ramp up their capabilities, according to laboratory directors in six states. Dr. Geoffrey Baird, who oversees all Covid-19 diagnostics as the acting chair of the University of Washington's laboratory system, said he spent an estimated $30 million earlier this year to build up its labs, which now boast a total workforce of 1,500 — a tenth of that hired to focus on Covid-19. But even that operation is now struggling to handle the surge. Read the full article here.







Moscow rolls out mass Covid-19 vaccinations Moscow began distributing its coronavirus vaccine, the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot, in 70 clinics on Saturday, the city's coronavirus taskforce said, beginning Russia's first mass vaccination program. The taskforce said the Russian-made vaccine would be available first to doctors and medical staff then teachers and social workers, as they ran the highest risk of exposure to the virus. The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60, while those with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and people who have had a respiratory illness in the past two weeks are also barred from vaccination. Moscow has been the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak and registered 7,993 new cases overnight, up from 6,868 a day before.







'She was special and she cared': Loss of beloved art and music teacher leaves void Melinda Roellig, an art and music teacher in Clarksville, Indiana, had already prepared this year's batch of Christmas presents for her family before she died last month of Covid-19. The gifts she gave as an annual tradition, a mix of store-bought and handmade, were purchased and created with thought and precision, including her paintings, which were based on a shared memory with the recipient. Family members in Indiana and South Carolina looked forward to unwrapping them every year. "She put her heart into it, and it just makes you smile because you know how much she cares about you and loves you," said Alexandra Roellig, Melinda's half sister. "I think it's gonna be hard to open them [this year]. I don't know if I want to open them or not, because it's bittersweet." Read the full story here.






