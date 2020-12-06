Countries across the world are preparing to begin giving citizens Covid-19 vaccines, as cases continue to rise across the United States amid social restrictions.
Southern California came under stricter pandemic safety measures Saturday after its intensive care unit capacity dropped to dangerous levels because of the national spike in coronavirus cases, state health officials said.
A CDC panel this week agreed how Covid-19 vaccines should be distributed but it is unclear when they will be available in the U.S. There are expected to be enough doses to immunize 20 million people by the end of the month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday at a briefing for Operation Warp Speed, the government's effort to fast-track a vaccine.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic
Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this “difficult time” at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Pointing to the Vatican’s Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. “There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said.
The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.
33 million brace for coronavirus stay-at-home orders in CaliforniaDec. 6, 202002:16
Schools in southwest Ohio kept out Covid. But they couldn't keep the buses running.
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Like many public school districts around the country, Centerville City Schools near Dayton started the year off remotely for the 8,000 kids it serves. Based on recommendations from local public health officials, the district didn't resume in-person classes until mid-October.
It didn't last. By late October, Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district was scrambling every day to find teachers for 90 to 115 classrooms, competing with other districts for substitutes. At one point, Henderson and his team were filling in teacher gaps hour by hour when substitutes and full-time teachers had planning periods. Crucial support staff members were also tough to find. Some days, they didn't have enough school bus drivers.
Too many people had either caught Covid-19 or had recently come into contact with someone who had it.
Alaska, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C. set daily Covid case records; U.S. records more than 200,000 infections
The U.S. recorded more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases Saturday, for the fourth day in a row, reporting 206,491 new infections and 2,261 deaths according to NBC News' count.
More than 280,000 have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
In the past week the U.S. has averaged 189,882 cases per day and 2,144 deaths per day, up from an average 145,381 cases and 1,128 deaths per day four weeks ago.
Several places set single-day records for Covid cases and deaths:
- Alaska, 945 cases
- D.C., 392 cases
- New Jersey, 5,605 cases
- South Carolina, 3,222 cases
- Virginia, 3,793 cases
- West Virginia, 1,400 cases and 30 deaths