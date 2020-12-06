Biden to meet with Operation Warp Speed chief vaccine adviser this week

SEE NEW POSTS

Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this "difficult time" at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Pointing to the Vatican's Christmas tree in St. Peter's Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. "There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said. The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.







Schools in southwest Ohio kept out Covid. But they couldn't keep the buses running. Driscoll Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Gartz prepares her classroom on ct. 14, in Ohio's Centerville school district Centerville School District CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Like many public school districts around the country, Centerville City Schools near Dayton started the year off remotely for the 8,000 kids it serves. Based on recommendations from local public health officials, the district didn't resume in-person classes until mid-October. It didn't last. By late October, Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district was scrambling every day to find teachers for 90 to 115 classrooms, competing with other districts for substitutes. At one point, Henderson and his team were filling in teacher gaps hour by hour when substitutes and full-time teachers had planning periods. Crucial support staff members were also tough to find. Some days, they didn't have enough school bus drivers. Too many people had either caught Covid-19 or had recently come into contact with someone who had it. Read the full story here.






