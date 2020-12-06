Portland coffee shop boosted by community amid Covid struggles

SEE NEW POSTS

NYC bar manager allegedly hits deputy with car while fleeing arrest for breaking Covid rules A Staten Island bar manager who violated Covid-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit a sheriff's deputy with his car while fleeing authorities attempting to take him into custody. Danny Presti, 34, was arrested just after midnight when New York City sheriff's deputies came to Mac's Public House after they said people were illegally dining inside, according to NBC New York. Patrons were entering Mac's — located in an area designated an Orange Zone by the state of New York, where indoor dining has been banned due to a recent Covid-19 spike — through an empty commercial space next door, the New York City Sheriff's Office said. After the deputies came to his bar, Presti allegedly fled, getting into his car and driving into one of the deputies, according to NBC New York. He allegedly continued driving while the deputy was holding onto the hood of his car. Officials were able to take Presti into custody and charges are pending. Click here to read the full story.







Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this "difficult time" at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Pointing to the Vatican's Christmas tree in St. Peter's Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. "There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said. The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.







Schools in southwest Ohio kept out Covid. But they couldn't keep the buses running. Driscoll Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Gartz prepares her classroom on ct. 14, in Ohio's Centerville school district Centerville School District CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Like many public school districts around the country, Centerville City Schools near Dayton started the year off remotely for the 8,000 kids it serves. Based on recommendations from local public health officials, the district didn't resume in-person classes until mid-October. It didn't last. By late October, Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district was scrambling every day to find teachers for 90 to 115 classrooms, competing with other districts for substitutes. At one point, Henderson and his team were filling in teacher gaps hour by hour when substitutes and full-time teachers had planning periods. Crucial support staff members were also tough to find. Some days, they didn't have enough school bus drivers. Too many people had either caught Covid-19 or had recently come into contact with someone who had it. Read the full story here.







Alaska, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C. set daily Covid case records; U.S. records more than 200,000 infections The U.S. recorded more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases Saturday, for the fourth day in a row, reporting 206,491 new infections and 2,261 deaths according to NBC News' count. More than 280,000 have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. since the pandemic began. In the past week the U.S. has averaged 189,882 cases per day and 2,144 deaths per day, up from an average 145,381 cases and 1,128 deaths per day four weeks ago. Several places set single-day records for Covid cases and deaths: Alaska, 945 cases

D.C., 392 cases

New Jersey, 5,605 cases

South Carolina, 3,222 cases

Virginia, 3,793 cases

West Virginia, 1,400 cases and 30 deaths Share this -





Daily virus infections in Russia hit record high Russia hit its highest daily spike of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Sunday, as 29,039 new cases were confirmed by the country's health authorities. Russia has so far reported over 2 million infections, behind only the United States, India and Brazil. Russia also reported 43,141 virus-related deaths as of Sunday. The country is now facing a resurgence of the virus with daily infections and deaths significantly exceeding those reported in the spring. Even so, Russian authorities have rejected the idea of another nationwide lockdown, according to the Associated Press. Last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a "large-scale" Covid-19 inoculation of the domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine. While it has yet to complete advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety, doctors and teachers will be first in line to receive the shots, Putin said.





Australian state prepares for 'Covid safe summer' Australia's Victoria state eased Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday for the holiday season, after the country's pandemic hotspot has recorded no new coronavirus infections for more than a month. "Our new 'COVID Safe Summer' will be in place until at least the end of January, giving Victorians a bit more certainty about what the next couple of months will look like," Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement. From midnight on Sunday, indoor household gatherings of up to 30 and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted, while 50 percent of office workers will be able to return to workplaces, Andrews said. While the country has all but eliminated the virus through strict quarantine measures—particularly in Victoria—mask-wearing will still be required in certain retail and public transport settings.






