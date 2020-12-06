Countries across the world are preparing to begin giving citizens Covid-19 vaccines, as cases continue to rise across the United States amid social restrictions.
Southern California came under stricter pandemic safety measures Saturday after its intensive care unit capacity dropped to dangerous levels because of the national spike in coronavirus cases, state health officials said.
A CDC panel this week agreed how Covid-19 vaccines should be distributed but it is unclear when they will be available in the U.S. There are expected to be enough doses to immunize 20 million people by the end of the month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday at a briefing for Operation Warp Speed, the government's effort to fast-track a vaccine.
Live Blog
France reports improving Covid-19 numbers
French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day.
The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday's 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.
Portland coffee shop boosted by community amid Covid struggles
NYC bar manager allegedly hits deputy with car while fleeing arrest for breaking Covid rules
A Staten Island bar manager who violated Covid-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy with his car while fleeing authorities attempting to take him into custody.
Danny Presti, 34, was arrested just after midnight when New York City sheriff's deputies came to Mac’s Public House after they said people were illegally dining inside, according to NBC New York.
Patrons were entering Mac’s — located in an area designated an Orange Zone by the state of New York, where indoor dining has been banned due to a recent Covid-19 spike — through an empty commercial space next door, the New York City Sheriff’s Office said.
After the deputies came to his bar, Presti allegedly fled, getting into his car and driving into one of the deputies, according to NBC New York. He allegedly continued driving while the deputy was holding onto the hood of his car. Officials were able to take Presti into custody and charges are pending.
FBI raids New Jersey lab, urges new Covid-19 tests for people who went there
The FBI is urging people who got a “rapid finger prick” Covid-19 test at a New Jersey lab to be retested as soon as possible and to contact the agency.
Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, a lab located in Ventnor, was named by the agency in a public service announcement issued by the FBI’s Newark branch on Friday. The location was allegedly offering antibody and active virus testing, calling it "rapid 10-minute testing” on a sign that was taken down Friday, according to NBC Philadelphia.
FBI agents raided the location Thursday but the bureau did not explain why, NBC Philadelphia confirmed.
Biden to meet with Operation Warp Speed chief vaccine adviser this week
Operation Warp Speed’s top scientist Moncef Slaoui will meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the researcher said Sunday.
The meeting is a critical next step in the transition process, which President Donald Trump administration delayed for weeks while falsely claiming that the election he lost was rigged.
“We haven't had any meetings yet. I know we have a meeting this coming week and we really look forward to it because actually things have been really very appropriately planned,” Slaoui said on CBS' “Face the Nation."
White House task force doctor says health officials still fighting 'myths' about pandemic
Birx: 'Only we can save us from this current surge'Dec. 6, 202001:42
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, sounded a dire alarm on Sunday amid spiking Covid-19 cases across America as she expressed frustration with government officials who ignore public health guidance as caseloads and deaths rise.
Speaking during an exclusive interview with NBC News' “Meet the Press,” Birx said that it’s especially frustrating to see governors and local officials refuse to enact the same mitigation strategies they used to successfully curb the virus’ spread in the summer.
“Right now, across the Sunbelt, we have governors and mayors who have cases equivalent to what they had in the summertime, yet aren’t putting in the same policies and mitigations that they put in the summer that they know changed the course of this pandemic,” Birx said.
Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic
Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this “difficult time” at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Pointing to the Vatican’s Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. “There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said.
The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.
33 million brace for coronavirus stay-at-home orders in CaliforniaDec. 6, 202002:16
Schools in southwest Ohio kept out Covid. But they couldn't keep the buses running.
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Like many public school districts around the country, Centerville City Schools near Dayton started the year off remotely for the 8,000 kids it serves. Based on recommendations from local public health officials, the district didn't resume in-person classes until mid-October.
It didn't last. By late October, Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district was scrambling every day to find teachers for 90 to 115 classrooms, competing with other districts for substitutes. At one point, Henderson and his team were filling in teacher gaps hour by hour when substitutes and full-time teachers had planning periods. Crucial support staff members were also tough to find. Some days, they didn't have enough school bus drivers.
Too many people had either caught Covid-19 or had recently come into contact with someone who had it.
Alaska, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C. set daily Covid case records; U.S. records more than 200,000 infections
The U.S. recorded more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases Saturday, for the fourth day in a row, reporting 206,491 new infections and 2,261 deaths according to NBC News' count.
More than 280,000 have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
In the past week the U.S. has averaged 189,882 cases per day and 2,144 deaths per day, up from an average 145,381 cases and 1,128 deaths per day four weeks ago.
Several places set single-day records for Covid cases and deaths:
- Alaska, 945 cases
- D.C., 392 cases
- New Jersey, 5,605 cases
- South Carolina, 3,222 cases
- Virginia, 3,793 cases
- West Virginia, 1,400 cases and 30 deaths