Texas doctor treating Covid-19 patients dies from coronavirus A Texas doctor who was treating Covid-19 patients died last month after contracting the coronavirus. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, died on Nov. 30 after spending two weeks on a ventilator, his daughter Andrea Araujo told NBC News. She noted her father had no underlying health conditions. Araujo-Preza was most recently the critical care medical director at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball in Tomball, Texas. He also owned the Woodlands Lung Center where he cared for patients on long term ventilators, according to a biography on the facility's website. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza. via Facebook "We are saddened by the passing of Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza," HCA Houston Healthcare said in a statement to NBC News. "His clinical excellence, compassionate care and kindness will be greatly missed. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza touched so many of our lives and will always be remembered for his profound commitment to his patients. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and colleagues." Andrea Araujo said her father was "an incredible person, he was an amazing physician, a caring friend and above all a loving dad." "He was beloved by his patients and colleagues in the medical community, said, He loved his job and loved waking up everyday to go practice medicine and help patients." Texas has reported more than 1.2 million cases and more than 22,000 deaths from Covid-19. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than one million cases, according to the CDC.







Trump announces that lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19 President Donald Trump announced Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's efforts to overturn last month's election, has tested positive for Covid-19. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter. Giuliani, serving as Trump's lawyer, has crisscrossed the country in recent days pushing his client's still-unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday. Click here to read the full story.







France reports improving Covid-19 numbers French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day. The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday's 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.







NYC bar manager allegedly hits deputy with car while fleeing arrest for breaking Covid rules A Staten Island bar manager who violated Covid-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit a sheriff's deputy with his car while fleeing authorities attempting to take him into custody. Danny Presti, 34, was arrested just after midnight when New York City sheriff's deputies came to Mac's Public House after they said people were illegally dining inside, according to NBC New York. Patrons were entering Mac's — located in an area designated an Orange Zone by the state of New York, where indoor dining has been banned due to a recent Covid-19 spike — through an empty commercial space next door, the New York City Sheriff's Office said. After the deputies came to his bar, Presti allegedly fled, getting into his car and driving into one of the deputies, according to NBC New York. He allegedly continued driving while the deputy was holding onto the hood of his car. Officials were able to take Presti into custody and charges are pending. Click here to read the full story.







Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this "difficult time" at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Pointing to the Vatican's Christmas tree in St. Peter's Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. "There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said. The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.






