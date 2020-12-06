SEE NEW POSTS

Trump announces that lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19 President Donald Trump announced Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's efforts to overturn last month's election, has tested positive for Covid-19. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter. Giuliani, serving as Trump's lawyer, has crisscrossed the country in recent days pushing his client's still-unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday. Click here to read the full story.







France reports improving Covid-19 numbers French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day. The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday's 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.







NYC bar manager allegedly hits deputy with car while fleeing arrest for breaking Covid rules A Staten Island bar manager who violated Covid-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit a sheriff's deputy with his car while fleeing authorities attempting to take him into custody. Danny Presti, 34, was arrested just after midnight when New York City sheriff's deputies came to Mac's Public House after they said people were illegally dining inside, according to NBC New York. Patrons were entering Mac's — located in an area designated an Orange Zone by the state of New York, where indoor dining has been banned due to a recent Covid-19 spike — through an empty commercial space next door, the New York City Sheriff's Office said. After the deputies came to his bar, Presti allegedly fled, getting into his car and driving into one of the deputies, according to NBC New York. He allegedly continued driving while the deputy was holding onto the hood of his car. Officials were able to take Presti into custody and charges are pending. Click here to read the full story.







Pope Francis says Christmas is a 'sign of hope' during pandemic Pope Francis said the Christmas season provides a "sign of hope" in this "difficult time" at his Sunday blessing, referring to the struggles associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Pointing to the Vatican's Christmas tree in St. Peter's Square, Francis urged his followers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to reach out to those in need. "There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light," he said. The Vatican hasn't yet released the pope's Christmas schedule, although he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of Covid-19 restrictions.







Schools in southwest Ohio kept out Covid. But they couldn't keep the buses running. Driscoll Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Gartz prepares her classroom on ct. 14, in Ohio's Centerville school district Centerville School District CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Like many public school districts around the country, Centerville City Schools near Dayton started the year off remotely for the 8,000 kids it serves. Based on recommendations from local public health officials, the district didn't resume in-person classes until mid-October. It didn't last. By late October, Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district was scrambling every day to find teachers for 90 to 115 classrooms, competing with other districts for substitutes. At one point, Henderson and his team were filling in teacher gaps hour by hour when substitutes and full-time teachers had planning periods. Crucial support staff members were also tough to find. Some days, they didn't have enough school bus drivers. Too many people had either caught Covid-19 or had recently come into contact with someone who had it. Read the full story here.







Alaska, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C. set daily Covid case records; U.S. records more than 200,000 infections The U.S. recorded more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases Saturday, for the fourth day in a row, reporting 206,491 new infections and 2,261 deaths according to NBC News' count. More than 280,000 have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. since the pandemic began. In the past week the U.S. has averaged 189,882 cases per day and 2,144 deaths per day, up from an average 145,381 cases and 1,128 deaths per day four weeks ago. Several places set single-day records for Covid cases and deaths: Alaska, 945 cases

D.C., 392 cases

New Jersey, 5,605 cases

South Carolina, 3,222 cases

Virginia, 3,793 cases

West Virginia, 1,400 cases and 30 deaths






