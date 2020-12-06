SEE NEW POSTS

Masks adorn healing trees in updated pagan rite PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / Reuters HASNON, France — It is a ritual steeped in pagan mystery, updated for the coronavirus age. Sick people in northern France occasionally leave garments in healing trees or "arbres à loques" in the hope of a cure, following a tradition that persists since pre-Roman times. But locals who pay attention have noticed a recent change. "The new development in 2020 is Covid masks," said Bertrand Bosio, who runs Nord Fantastique, a Facebook page devoted to the region's ancient sites and lore. Tied to the branches of the healing tree in Hasnon, southeast of Lille, surgical masks can be clearly seen among items of clothing that range from socks to underwear - often left, Bosio said, by people suffering from fertility problems. In another departure from ritual, the votive masks are hung "preventatively," Bosio believes, rather than by Covid-19 sufferers who ought to be self-isolating.







California reports 30K new cases, regions drop below ICU threshold and stay-at-home orders enacted As the state reported over 30,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, stay-at-home orders will go into effect for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley after both regions fell under the 15 percent intensive-care unit capacity benchmark on Sunday. Availability for ICU beds in Southern California was at 10.3 percent and San Joaquin Valley fell to 6.6 percent, according to new numbers from California's Department of Public Health. Under California Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised stay-at-home mandate, the regions must close non-essential businesses by 11:59 p.m. the following day and continue for a minimum of three weeks. California COVID-19, By The Numbers:



🔹 Confirmed cases to date: 1,341,700

🔹 Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed



More information at https://t.co/TLLUGx7imH. pic.twitter.com/7CwSoaw69o — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) December 6, 2020 Numbers in California are spiking in a dangerous new surge, with 30,075 new cases and 85 deaths reported on Sunday. The state's public health department warned that if the rates of cases and hospitalizations continue, California will be only a "few weeks away from reaching ICU capacity." The Bay Area was at 24.1 percent ICU capacity but a large portion of the region entered a voluntary stay-at-home order Sunday as a precautionary measure to avoid overwhelming hospitals. Share this -







Texas doctor treating Covid-19 patients dies from coronavirus A Texas doctor who was treating Covid-19 patients died last month after contracting the coronavirus. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, died on Nov. 30 after spending two weeks on a ventilator, his daughter Andrea Araujo told NBC News. She noted her father had no underlying health conditions. Araujo-Preza was most recently the critical care medical director at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball in Tomball, Texas. He also owned the Woodlands Lung Center where he cared for patients on long term ventilators, according to a biography on the facility's website. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza. via Facebook "We are saddened by the passing of Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza," HCA Houston Healthcare said in a statement to NBC News. "His clinical excellence, compassionate care and kindness will be greatly missed. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza touched so many of our lives and will always be remembered for his profound commitment to his patients. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and colleagues." Andrea Araujo said her father was "an incredible person, he was an amazing physician, a caring friend and above all a loving dad." "He was beloved by his patients and colleagues in the medical community, said, He loved his job and loved waking up everyday to go practice medicine and help patients." Texas has reported more than 1.2 million cases and more than 22,000 deaths from Covid-19. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than one million cases, according to the CDC.







Trump announces that lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19 President Donald Trump announced Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's efforts to overturn last month's election, has tested positive for Covid-19. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter. Giuliani, serving as Trump's lawyer, has crisscrossed the country in recent days pushing his client's still-unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday. Click here to read the full story.







France reports improving Covid-19 numbers French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day. The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday's 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.







NYC bar manager allegedly hits deputy with car while fleeing arrest for breaking Covid rules A Staten Island bar manager who violated Covid-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit a sheriff's deputy with his car while fleeing authorities attempting to take him into custody. Danny Presti, 34, was arrested just after midnight when New York City sheriff's deputies came to Mac's Public House after they said people were illegally dining inside, according to NBC New York. Patrons were entering Mac's — located in an area designated an Orange Zone by the state of New York, where indoor dining has been banned due to a recent Covid-19 spike — through an empty commercial space next door, the New York City Sheriff's Office said. After the deputies came to his bar, Presti allegedly fled, getting into his car and driving into one of the deputies, according to NBC New York. He allegedly continued driving while the deputy was holding onto the hood of his car. Officials were able to take Presti into custody and charges are pending. Click here to read the full story.






