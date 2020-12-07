Germany prepares to start vaccines after Jan. 1

Countries across the world are preparing to begin giving citizens Covid-19 vaccines, as cases continue to rise across the United States. California, which reported over 30,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, stay-at-home orders were set to go into effect for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley after both regions fell under the 15 percent intensive-care unit capacity benchmark.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers negotiating a $908 billion Covid-19 relief bill is unlikely to meet a self-imposed Monday deadline to release the bill's text, sources told NBC News. Instead, the group is aiming to release a more detailed outline Monday and is working to complete bill text for Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.