Countries across the world are preparing to begin giving citizens Covid-19 vaccines, as cases continue to rise across the United States. California, which reported over 30,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, stay-at-home orders were set to go into effect for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley after both regions fell under the 15 percent intensive-care unit capacity benchmark.
Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers negotiating a $908 billion Covid-19 relief bill is unlikely to meet a self-imposed Monday deadline to release the bill's text, sources told NBC News. Instead, the group is aiming to release a more detailed outline Monday and is working to complete bill text for Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.
Live Blog
Rudy Giuliani at D.C.-area hospital after Covid diagnosis
Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, is being treated for Covid-19 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in northwest Washington, D.C., feeling mild symptoms so far, a source familiar with Giuliani’s diagnosis told NBC News.
The hospital has not returned a request for comment.
Giuliani tweeted Sunday night, "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."
Massachusetts field hospital begins to receive Covid patientsDec. 6, 202001:51
Germany prepares to start vaccines after Jan. 1
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says he expects coronavirus vaccinations to start in Germany “in the very first days” of the new year. The trained doctor says he’s prepared to help vaccinate people himself.
European Union authorities are expected to make a decision by Dec. 29 on approving the first vaccine for use. Germany is getting special vaccination centers ready. The news comes as Britain gears up to start coronavirus vaccinations on Tuesday.
Biden picks California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead Health and Human Services
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
He also created new senior White House positions intended to signal a more aggressive response to Covid-19, including addressing its disproportionate impact on Black people and Latinos.
Becerra, 62, served 12 terms in the House of Representatives and was a vigorous defender of the Affordable Care Act who led the defense of the law in the Supreme Court last month.
If he is confirmed, he would be the first Latino to lead the massive department as the incoming administration tries to elevate more diverse candidates to front-line positions. Biden offered Becerra the position in a phone call Friday.