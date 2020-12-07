After weeks of closures, NYC reopens some schools again

Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting Thursday. Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

“We’ve proven that we can do it safely, and parents want that for their children,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told cable news station NY1 in a call-in interview.

The city's public school system, which shut down in-person learning last month, on Monday brought back preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning.

It's back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren, weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 infections.

Pompeo hosting daylong indoor summit for foreign policy experts despite CDC guidance

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is hosting a daylong indoor summit for foreign policy experts despite local Covid regulations and CDC guidance urging against indoor gatherings.

Pompeo will host the Foreign Affairs Policy Board at the State Department on Monday. Internal planning documents seen by NBC News show the members will spend roughly five hours with Pompeo, including working sessions where snacks and refreshments will be provided, and a “working lunch” in the James Madison Room.

The State Department said only four board members were attending in-person and would be joined by State Department officials, bringing the total at the lunch portion to nine -- just under the District of Columbia’s 10-person cap on indoor gatherings. In a statement, a spokesperson said all in-person attendees would be Covid-tested and would be split during the working sessions into two conference rooms for social distancing.

The CDC is recommending universal mask use in all indoor settings except an individual's home. The State Department said that attendees will be “required to wear a mask throughout the building at all times, with the exception of when eating or drinking.”

Pompeo has come under criticism for inviting hundreds to holiday parties this season despite the nationwide Covid-19 surge. That’s despite the fact State Department leadership has told employees that only “mission-critical” gatherings are permissible and that other events should go virtual.

The board comprises former ambassadors, business moguls and retired military experts who offer advice to the secretary of State. A notice posted in the Federal Register says it’s closed to the public because classified matters will be discussed.