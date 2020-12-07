MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle announces she is recovering from Covid-19

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. Ruhle, who is also NBC News’ senior business correspondent, made the announcement Monday on her show.

“After testing positive for Covid-19, I’ve spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed, isolating and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family and my community,” she said.

Ruhle added that her husband and kids were also infected and are recovering.

“We still don’t know how we got it,” she said. “But we’re getting better and we are very, very lucky.”

Ruhle said she is hosting her show from home, where she will remain until she is no longer contagious. The MSNBC anchor pleaded with Americans to heed public health precautions to curb the virus’ spread.

“We don’t have a vaccine today,” she said. “We have a virus that is ravaging our country and we need do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you. Please take this seriously. It is not over.”