Buskers beat Covid restrictions by performing in storefronts

NJ Governor Phil Murphy says GOP "jerks" flouted his Covid rules New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is investigating the New York Young Republicans who held an indoor gala in Jersey City last week and appeared to violate state Covid-19 guidelines. "These jerks just came in," the governor said on MSNBC. "It's under investigation, including the venue, and it's unfathomable. The pictures, nobody's wearing a mask, they're inside. They're on top of each other. It's ridiculous." New Jersey Governor: 'Our biggest challenge' is in living rooms, private settings with pandemic fatigue Dec. 7, 2020 06:29 Murphy doubled down on his criticism of Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who attended the gala, saying his behavior represents the "height of irresponsibility." The governor also said that while he is investigation what happened, its demonstrative of the difficulty on enforcing Covid-19 rules. "It's impossible to enforce somebody taking the Lincoln Tunnel from New York City into Hudson County," he said. While gatherings like the gala last week worry him, Murphy is worrying most about gatherings inside private homes. "A private setting, where no amount of enforcement could get into every living room or private setting in our state," he said, "That, to me, is where our biggest challenge is."







Demand for Covid vaccines expected to get heated — and fast Americans have made no secret of their skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines, with fears of political interference and a "warp speed" timeline blunting confidence in the shots. As recently as September, nearly half of U.S. adults said they didn't intend to be inoculated. But with two promising vaccines primed for release, likely within weeks, experts in ethics and immunization behavior say they expect attitudes to shift quickly from widespread hesitancy to urgent, even heated demand. "People talk about the anti-vaccine people being able to kind of squelch uptake. I don't see that happening," Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told viewers of a recent JAMA Network webinar. "This, to me, is more like the Beanie Baby phenomenon — the attractiveness of a limited edition." Click here to read the full story.







MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle announces she is recovering from Covid-19 MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. Ruhle, who is also NBC News' senior business correspondent, made the announcement Monday on her show. "After testing positive for Covid-19, I've spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed, isolating and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family and my community," she said. Ruhle added that her husband and kids were also infected and are recovering. "We still don't know how we got it," she said. "But we're getting better and we are very, very lucky." Ruhle said she is hosting her show from home, where she will remain until she is no longer contagious. The MSNBC anchor pleaded with Americans to heed public health precautions to curb the virus' spread. "We don't have a vaccine today," she said. "We have a virus that is ravaging our country and we need do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you. Please take this seriously. It is not over." 'Please take this seriously': Stephanie Ruhle announces she is recovering from Covid Dec. 7, 2020 01:04







After weeks of closures, NYC reopens some schools again It's back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren, weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 infections. The city's public school system, which shut down in-person learning last month, on Monday brought back preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning. "We've proven that we can do it safely, and parents want that for their children," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told cable news station NY1 in a call-in interview. Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting Thursday. Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.







Pompeo hosting daylong indoor summit for foreign policy experts despite CDC guidance Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is hosting a daylong indoor summit for foreign policy experts despite local Covid regulations and CDC guidance urging against indoor gatherings. Pompeo will host the Foreign Affairs Policy Board at the State Department on Monday. Internal planning documents seen by NBC News show the members will spend roughly five hours with Pompeo, including working sessions where snacks and refreshments will be provided, and a "working lunch" in the James Madison Room. The State Department said only four board members were attending in-person and would be joined by State Department officials, bringing the total at the lunch portion to nine -- just under the District of Columbia's 10-person cap on indoor gatherings. In a statement, a spokesperson said all in-person attendees would be Covid-tested and would be split during the working sessions into two conference rooms for social distancing. The CDC is recommending universal mask use in all indoor settings except an individual's home. The State Department said that attendees will be "required to wear a mask throughout the building at all times, with the exception of when eating or drinking." Pompeo has come under criticism for inviting hundreds to holiday parties this season despite the nationwide Covid-19 surge. That's despite the fact State Department leadership has told employees that only "mission-critical" gatherings are permissible and that other events should go virtual. The board comprises former ambassadors, business moguls and retired military experts who offer advice to the secretary of State. A notice posted in the Federal Register says it's closed to the public because classified matters will be discussed.







California counts 30,000-plus Covid cases in a day while U.S. count dips below 200,000 California counted 34,699 Covid-19 cases Sunday, breaking the record it set Wednesday Dec. 2 of 28,000 cases. More than 100 were reported dead of the disease in the state, while across the country deaths and case counts dipped below the week's average. The U.S. registered 184,541 cases and 1,251 dead according to NBC News' count, bringing its tally to 14.8 million cases and 282,925 deaths as of Sunday night. The country has averaged 196,414 cases per day and 2,208 deaths per day the past week, up from an average 148,860 cases and 1,128 deaths four weeks ago. Several other states set or tied single-day records: Maine, 504 cases

North Carolina, 9,792 cases

Oregon, 3,059 cases. Its 30 dead tied the state's Friday record.

Puerto Rico, 2,506 cases

Virginia, 3,880 cases

West Virginia, 1,425 cases







Rudy Giuliani at D.C.-area hospital after Covid diagnosis Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, is being treated for Covid-19 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in northwest Washington, D.C., feeling mild symptoms so far, a source familiar with Giuliani's diagnosis told NBC News. The hospital has not returned a request for comment. Giuliani tweeted Sunday night, "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I'm getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."






