California to launch phone app for Covid-19 exposure notifications California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state was launching an app, named CA Notify, to tell residents of possible Covid-19 exposures. The nation's most populous state would become the 19th state or U.S. territory to make such technology widely available, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. The Bluetooth-enabled apps haven't been popular so far, with about one in 14 people in those regions using them, but experts have said that the apps may be effective at slowing the pandemic even with little uptake. Newsom, a Democrat, said in a tweet that the optional app would be available in California starting Thursday. "This is 100% private & secure," he said. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, whose company developed the underlying technology along with Apple this year, said the app "will be a helpful tool as we work together to slow the spread." California is facing one of its biggest challenges yet in its fight against COVID-19. CA Notify with the exposure notification technology we developed with @Apple will be a helpful tool as we work together to slow the spread. Thank you @GavinNewsom for your leadership. https://t.co/mnAJBdL1bb — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 7, 2020







Doctor critical of vaccine mandates to testify before Senate on Covid treatments WASHINGTON — Democrats are objecting to a doctor who has previously opposed vaccine requirements being featured as the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Tuesday on COVID-19 treatment. Dr. Jane M. Orient is the executive director of a group of conservative doctors that have fought against government-backed healthcare and staked out controversial positions in the medical community on vaccines, abortion and AIDs. Called the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the group previously described federal vaccine mandates as "a serious intrusion to individual liberty." Orient, whose testimony was first reported by The New York Times, is scheduled to appear before the committee remotely. Click here to read the full story.







NJ Governor Phil Murphy says GOP "jerks" flouted his Covid rules New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is investigating the New York Young Republicans who held an indoor gala in Jersey City last week and appeared to violate state Covid-19 guidelines. "These jerks just came in," the governor said on MSNBC. "It's under investigation, including the venue, and it's unfathomable. The pictures, nobody's wearing a mask, they're inside. They're on top of each other. It's ridiculous." New Jersey Governor: 'Our biggest challenge' is in living rooms, private settings with pandemic fatigue Dec. 7, 2020 06:29 Murphy doubled down on his criticism of Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who attended the gala, saying his behavior represents the "height of irresponsibility." The governor also said that while he is investigation what happened, its demonstrative of the difficulty on enforcing Covid-19 rules. "It's impossible to enforce somebody taking the Lincoln Tunnel from New York City into Hudson County," he said. While gatherings like the gala last week worry him, Murphy is worrying most about gatherings inside private homes. "A private setting, where no amount of enforcement could get into every living room or private setting in our state," he said, "That, to me, is where our biggest challenge is."







Demand for Covid vaccines expected to get heated — and fast Americans have made no secret of their skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines, with fears of political interference and a "warp speed" timeline blunting confidence in the shots. As recently as September, nearly half of U.S. adults said they didn't intend to be inoculated. But with two promising vaccines primed for release, likely within weeks, experts in ethics and immunization behavior say they expect attitudes to shift quickly from widespread hesitancy to urgent, even heated demand. "People talk about the anti-vaccine people being able to kind of squelch uptake. I don't see that happening," Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told viewers of a recent JAMA Network webinar. "This, to me, is more like the Beanie Baby phenomenon — the attractiveness of a limited edition." Click here to read the full story.







MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle announces she is recovering from Covid-19 MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. Ruhle, who is also NBC News' senior business correspondent, made the announcement Monday on her show. "After testing positive for Covid-19, I've spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed, isolating and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family and my community," she said. Ruhle added that her husband and kids were also infected and are recovering. "We still don't know how we got it," she said. "But we're getting better and we are very, very lucky." Ruhle said she is hosting her show from home, where she will remain until she is no longer contagious. The MSNBC anchor pleaded with Americans to heed public health precautions to curb the virus' spread. "We don't have a vaccine today," she said. "We have a virus that is ravaging our country and we need do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you. Please take this seriously. It is not over." 'Please take this seriously': Stephanie Ruhle announces she is recovering from Covid Dec. 7, 2020 01:04






