Michigan extends Covid restrictions for 12 more days Michigan extended restrictions against some indoor gatherings for another 12 days as the state braces for a spike in coronavirus cases following Thanksgiving, officials said Monday. "Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. High schools and college are barred from in-person instruction, while indoor dining, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling alleys, casinos and bingo halls must also remain closed. Even under these restrictions, schools with students up to the eighth grade, hair salons and outdoor restaurants remain open. As many as 25 Michiganders can still gather outdoors, while funerals with no more than 25 mourners are also OK. BREAKING NEWS: @MichiganHHS extends epidemic order 12 days to ensure COVID-19 surge is stabilizing. Read more at https://t.co/WlyytCT4hx, view the updated order at https://t.co/qgLMJTmp6i, & find the latest #COVID19 news in Michigan at https://t.co/niRBexCYOy. #MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/YKrBo4OcZ2 — Michigan.gov (@migov) December 7, 2020







Trudeau says first batch of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Canada by end of year The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Canada as early as next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. Long-term care home residents and their staffers are expected to receive the initial 249,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine before the end of this year, Trudeau said. Shipments of millions more are expected to arrive next year, according to Trudeau. Trudeau said government and public health agencies were finalizing distribution and training preparations at 14 locations across Canada to roll out the Pfizer vaccines this month.







Massachusetts to curtail elective surgeries to free up hospital space Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that his state will be curtailing elective surgeries as hospitals fill up with Covid-19 patients. "This action will free up both necessary staffing and beds," said Baker, whose state has now seen more than 250,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Baker, a Republican, said the new policy will go into effect Friday as an effort to combat Massachusetts' recent spike in cases. He also announced a plan to expand free Covid-19 testing throughout the Bay State.







Former Alabama senator dies of Covid at age 78, and in his last words warns, 'We messed up' A former Alabama state senator died of Covid-19 last week at age 78, officials said. Former Sen. Larry Dixon, a Republican who also served as the executive director of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, died from Covid-19 on Dec. 4, the board said in a statement on Friday. Dr. David Thrasher, a close friend of Dixon and a pulmonologist in Montgomery, told NBC News that Dixon's wife, Gaynell Dixon, told Thrasher that his last words to her were a prescient warning to the people of Alabama. "We messed up, we let our guard down," Dixon said, according to Thrasher. "Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately." Thrasher said his friend was exposed to the virus at a social gathering "with a couple of guys" that was hosted outside about two weeks ago. As of Monday, the state has recorded almost 270,000 Covid-19 infections and 3,889 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. According to the dashboard, state residents have tested positive at a rate of 34.7 percent over the past seven days — one of the highest in the nation. Thrasher added that Dixon was the "finest human being" whose last wish was to prevent more Alabamians from following his fate. "He wanted to encourage people to be careful, wear a mask, don't socially gather," Thrasher said. "He said, 'Let's save some lives.'" Read the full story.







Vancouver Canucks cut ties with popular anthem singer, anti-mask activist, Mark Donnelly The Vancouver Canucks cut ties with popular anthem singer Mark Donnelly after the opera-trained performer took part in an anti-mask rally, team officials said Monday. "Mark Donnelly is acting independently and we hope the public understands he is not representing the Vancouver Canucks," Canucks chief operating officer Trent Carroll said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to wear a mask and to follow the provincial health orders. They are in place to help everyone in BC to stop Covid-19 from spreading in our province." Donnelly might be the most famous anthem singer in the NHL with his distinct, stirring rendition of "O Canada." He goes silent in the middle third of the song, allowing fans at Rogers Arena to joyously take over the tune. Mark Donnelly sings the national anthem during the NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 9, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Jeff Vinnick / NHLI via Getty Images







California to launch phone app for Covid-19 exposure notifications California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state was launching an app, named CA Notify, to tell residents of possible Covid-19 exposures. The nation's most populous state would become the 19th state or U.S. territory to make such technology widely available, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. The Bluetooth-enabled apps haven't been popular so far, with about one in 14 people in those regions using them, but experts have said that the apps may be effective at slowing the pandemic even with little uptake. Newsom, a Democrat, said in a tweet that the optional app would be available in California starting Thursday. "This is 100% private & secure," he said. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, whose company developed the underlying technology along with Apple this year, said the app "will be a helpful tool as we work together to slow the spread." California is facing one of its biggest challenges yet in its fight against COVID-19. CA Notify with the exposure notification technology we developed with @Apple will be a helpful tool as we work together to slow the spread. Thank you @GavinNewsom for your leadership. https://t.co/mnAJBdL1bb — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 7, 2020






