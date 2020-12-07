SEE NEW POSTS

Nursing homes are a top priority for Covid vaccines. But vaccinating everyone won't be simple. Nursing home residents and staff members will be among the first people in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But there are significant challenges to overcome before the vaccine is broadly administered to this high-risk population, which has been hit harder than any other by the pandemic. The federal government has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine to long-term care facilities and open on-site clinics to vaccinate residents. That’s no small logistical feat, but it’s far from the only hurdle this mass vaccination effort faces. Click here to read the full article. Share this -







Ohio club cited for Covid violations after 500 people attend indoor Trey Songz concert An Ohio bar was cited after 500 people attended a concert at the venue on Saturday. Courtesy Ohio Investigative Unit An Ohio nightclub was cited for violating Covid-19 health orders after hundreds of people attended an indoor Trey Songz concert at the venue on Saturday night. Aftermath in Columbus received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities after the approximately 500 patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement. The venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







What's happening in US is 'shocking,' says senior WHO official Record-setting Covid-19 cases, rising hospitalization rates and alarming death tolls in the United States are “shocking,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization of health emergencies program at a briefing Monday. With the U.S. averaging over 190,000 new daily in the last week, the country is accounting for a one-third of the world total cases over the last few weeks, Ryan said. "The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It's widespread. It's, quite frankly, shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S., a country with a wonderful, strong health system,” he said. The United States has reached record levels of Covid-19 cases in the past few months and deaths and have topped over 282,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins university data. Hospitalizations are also at an all-time high, according to the Covid-19 Tracking Project. During the WHO briefing, Ryan also said while vaccine news has provided a glimmer of hope, he recommends avoiding close contact with people where outbreaks are high, especially in the U.S. “Getting that close to people in a situation with intense community transmission can be so tragically dangerous,” he said. Share this -







Michigan House postpones Tuesday votes after Giuliani’s Covid-19 diagnosis Michigan's House of Representatives postponed votes Tuesday following the news that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for Covid-19 days after speaking at a hearing in Lansing. "I have decided the House will still be in session on Tuesday, but no voting will take place and attendance will not be taken," House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, said in a statement. "Voting will resume on Wednesday and Thursday." Chatfield said that "out of an abundance of caution," several lawmakers had requested time to get results from recent Covid-19 tests back before returning to session. "With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense," he said. Giuliani spoke at an hours-long legislative hearing last Wednesday as part of the president's sputtering legal effort to contest the results of the 2020 election. Share this -







Trump expected to sign executive order to prioritize vaccine distribution for Americans President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday to prioritize Covid-19 vaccines for Americans before helping other countries, a senior administration official said. The White House is set to host a Covid-19 summit Tuesday ahead of the president signing the order, which is intended to reaffirm the president’s "America First" agenda and will address getting the vaccine to foreign recipients, the official said. The timing of any foreign aid will be determined by when “supply and demand are meeting up,” which they anticipate happening around summertime, the official added. The news comes as Trump seeks to take sole credit for the vaccine development process ahead of the incoming administration even as he has downplayed the severity of the pandemic in this country. While Pfizer and Moderna were invited to Tuesday's summit, a senior administration official said, representatives from those companies will not be participating in panels at the event. Share this -







Michigan extends Covid restrictions for 12 more days Michigan extended restrictions against some indoor gatherings for another 12 days as the state braces for a spike in coronavirus cases following Thanksgiving, officials said Monday. “Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. High schools and college are barred from in-person instruction, while indoor dining, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling alleys, casinos and bingo halls must also remain closed. Even under these restrictions, schools with students up to the eighth grade, hair salons and outdoor restaurants remain open. As many as 25 Michiganders can still gather outdoors, while funerals with no more than 25 mourners are also OK. BREAKING NEWS: @MichiganHHS extends epidemic order 12 days to ensure COVID-19 surge is stabilizing. Read more at https://t.co/WlyytCT4hx, view the updated order at https://t.co/qgLMJTmp6i, & find the latest #COVID19 news in Michigan at https://t.co/niRBexCYOy. #MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/YKrBo4OcZ2 — Michigan.gov (@migov) December 7, 2020 Share this -





