How to protect yourself as the pandemic gets worse

SEE NEW POSTS

Kentucky honors the more than 2,000 in state who have died The more than 2,000 residents in Kentucky who have died from Covid-19 were honored in a ceremony Monday in front of the State Capitol Building in Frankfort. As of Monday, there have been 2,082 deaths and more than 202,500 cases in the state, according to the state health department. "These are our fathers and mothers, our brothers and sisters, our grandparents and our neighbors," Gov. Andy Beshear said at the service. He called on those in Kentucky to help protect their neighbors and communities. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear, honor the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 during a ceremony in front of the State Capitol Building on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Kentucky Governor's Office Share this -







D.C. to give $1,200 payments to some Washington D.C.'s mayor on Monday announced $1,200 payments available to people who are about to run out of pandemic unemployment relief, which is set to expire at the end of the month. About 20,000 district residents will benefit from the program, which applies to those who are eligible for and applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The PUA program affects the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others who don't qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. The money for the one-time $1,200 program will be funded through part of the district's CARES Act funding, which was passed by Congress in March, Bowser said. A number of emergency relief benefits surrounding the pandemic are set to expire at the end of the month. Congress is trying to negotiate another round of Covid-19 relief, which could include unemployment benefits. 4/ With Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) set to end at the end of the year, DC Government is providing a $1,200 one-time stimulus payment for DC residents currently receiving PUA. pic.twitter.com/YXnDkbEYLS — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 7, 2020 Share this -







Husband of Colorado governor in hospital Marlon Reis, the husband of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, was in a hospital Monday being treated for Covid-19, Polis' office said in a statement. Reis had normal oxygen saturation and was in good spirits, Polis' office said Monday. He was taken to a hospital Sunday night with shortness of breath and a worsening cough. Polis and Reis tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 28. Reis has received dexamethasone, which is a steroid, and the antiviral remdesivir but has not needed supplemental oxygen, Polis's office said. The governor was not experiencing any symptoms Monday, his office said. Polis tweeted that Colorado's first gentleman was looking forward to returning home soon. Update on First Gentleman Marlon Reis: He is in good spirits and looks forward to returning home soon. Marlon and I appreciate all your kind words and support. pic.twitter.com/WJzGZLjtfG — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 8, 2020 Share this -







Nursing homes are a top priority for Covid vaccines. But vaccinating everyone won't be simple. Nursing home residents and staff members will be among the first people in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But there are significant challenges to overcome before the vaccine is broadly administered to this high-risk population, which has been hit harder than any other by the pandemic. The federal government has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine to long-term care facilities and open on-site clinics to vaccinate residents. That’s no small logistical feat, but it’s far from the only hurdle this mass vaccination effort faces. Click here to read the full article. Share this -







Ohio club cited for Covid violations after 500 people attend indoor Trey Songz concert An Ohio bar was cited after 500 people attended a concert at the venue on Saturday. Courtesy Ohio Investigative Unit An Ohio nightclub was cited for violating Covid-19 health orders after hundreds of people attended an indoor Trey Songz concert at the venue on Saturday night. Aftermath in Columbus received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities after the approximately 500 patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement. The venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





