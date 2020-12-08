Live Coverage

Covid live updates and vaccine news: Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Millions of people in the U.S. and across the world could be vaccinated this month.
Image: Nurse May Parsons administers the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to Margaret Keenan, 90, at University Hospital in Coventry, central England
On Tuesday, 334 days after the first reported coronavirus death in China, the U.K. became the first country to roll out a clinically approved vaccine.

For many, seeing these shots injected into Britons' shoulder muscles will come as a much-needed morale boost at the end of a hellish year — one that's seen 1.5 million people killed, 65 million others sickened, and countless more subjected to economic hardship.

But the reality is that even wealthy countries like the United States face an enormous logistical challenge in trying to vaccinate priority groups — let alone everyone else.

21m ago / 11:23 AM UTC

Western Australia opens up to air travel after easing of coronavirus restrictions

A passenger is greeted after arriving from Sydney at Perth Domestic Airport following the state of Western Australia's loosening of borders on TuesdayAAP Image/Richard Wainwright / Reuters
