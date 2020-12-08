Western Australia opens up to air travel after easing of coronavirus restrictions

On Tuesday, 334 days after the first reported coronavirus death in China, the U.K. became the first country to roll out a clinically approved vaccine.

For many, seeing these shots injected into Britons' shoulder muscles will come as a much-needed morale boost at the end of a hellish year — one that's seen 1.5 million people killed, 65 million others sickened, and countless more subjected to economic hardship.

But the reality is that even wealthy countries like the United States face an enormous logistical challenge in trying to vaccinate priority groups — let alone everyone else.

