Covid live updates and vaccine news: Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Millions of people in the U.S. and across the world could be vaccinated this month.
Image: Nurse May Parsons administers the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to Margaret Keenan, 90, at University Hospital in Coventry, central England
Nurse May Parsons administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Margaret Keenan, 90, at University Hospital in Coventry on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 334 days after the first reported coronavirus death in China, the U.K. became the first country to roll out a clinically approved vaccine.

For many, seeing these shots injected into Britons' shoulder muscles will come as a much-needed morale boost at the end of a hellish year — one that's seen 1.5 million people killed, 65 million others sickened, and countless more subjected to economic hardship.

But the reality is that even wealthy countries like the United States face an enormous logistical challenge in trying to vaccinate priority groups — let alone everyone else.

23m ago / 11:21 AM UTC

California issues widespread stay-at-home order as ICU capacity dwindles

Dec. 7, 202002:53

Alexander Smith

22m ago / 11:22 AM UTC

British woman becomes world's first to receive approved Covid-19 vaccine

A woman in the English city of Coventry has become the first person to get a clinically approved Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan, 90, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot Tuesday after the British government became the first to give it regulatory approval last week.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19," the grandmother of four, who turns 91 next week, told reporters. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year."

Keenan's inoculation kicks off what's been described as the largest vaccination campaign ever attempted by Britain's publicly funded National Health Service. The United States Food and Drug Administration is expected to discuss regulatory approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

22m ago / 11:23 AM UTC

Western Australia opens up to air travel after easing of coronavirus restrictions

A passenger is greeted after arriving from Sydney at Perth Domestic Airport following the state of Western Australia's loosening of borders on TuesdayAAP Image/Richard Wainwright / Reuters
NBC News