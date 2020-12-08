SEE NEW POSTS

Wyoming governor signs statewide mask mandate Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Monday mandating mask use in certain situations statewide. The order requires residents to wear a face covering while inside businesses or government buildings, when visiting health care facilities and when using public transportation. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday until Jan. 8th, 2021, unless extended. Read NBC News' article about mask mandates across the country.







Blair House employee tests positive ahead of State Dept. parties An individual working in Blair House has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of several State Department holiday parties set to occur in the presidential guest house in the coming days. An email sent to State Department employees on Monday and obtained by NBC News says that the individual had been working on the first, second and fourth floors of Blair House, and also in a State Department annex facility. The individual who tested positive was last in the space last Thursday. The email said that "the spaces have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines." The email was sent by Dr. Deborah Schneider, managing director for the Bureau of Administration's Office of Operations, and was marked "Sensitive but unclassified." A separate email obtained by NBC News and sent to staffers by Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson shows photographs of Blair House being "decorated for Christmas," including staffers and chefs preparing "edible decorations," multiple Christmas trees and other adornments. It's unclear if the individual who tested positive was involved in those preparations. Blair House will be used both on Tuesday and Wednesday for State Department-sponsored "Holiday Cheer" events for the Diplomatic Corps, as NBC News has reported. Additional Holiday Open Houses are planned at Blair House for Thursday and Friday, according to emails obtained by NBC News.







Los Angeles County public health director tells people to stay home as much as possible The director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge in California, the focus is on getting community transmission rates to go down in order to not overwhelm hospitals. Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday on MSNBC that there is a health order for Southern California, telling people to stay home as much as possible. "You should really be only out and about if you're an essential worker or you need to go and get essential services," she said, adding they are also telling people it is very important for the next three weeks not to mingle with people outside of their household. "Again, you may need to go to work, you may need to do some essential grocery shopping, but all other activities really need, should be on pause right now," she said. "That's the way we protect our health care workers and our health care system." Ferrer said last week they had 1,700 new cases among health care workers. "That's the highest number of positive cases we've ever reported, ever, in a week among our health care workers, and that too threatens to overwhelm the health care system," she said. "You can have beds, but they need to be staffed."







Pennsylvania governor says hospitalizations are reaching critical level Hospitalizations are reaching critical levels in Pennsylvania because of COVID.



Overwhelmed hospitals would be dangerous for everyone — people who need care for COVID and for any other medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/qVlmytM9P3 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 8, 2020 Share this -







Oxford-AstraZeneca announces first peer review Covid vaccine study — but questions remain LONDON — After one historic Covid-19 first, a second more subtle pandemic milestone was reached in Britain on Tuesday. A vaccine front-runner developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first to have its Phase 3 trial published in a peer-reviewed paper, the Lancet medical journal, which confirmed its shots have an average efficacy of 70.4 percent. There were no hospitalizations or cases of severe Covid-19 three weeks after the first dose taken by around 11,600 volunteers in the U.K. and Brazil, it said. Peer-reviewed data is something that experts have been desperate to see, given most of the positive Covid-19 vaccine news has been communicated in press releases. Click here to read the full story.







Trump administration passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses A former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and a member of Pfizer's board of directors said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration declined to secure millions of additional doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine when it had the chance. Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that the White House declined "multiple" offers from Pfizer to strike a deal on more vaccines for the second quarter of 2021. Gottlieb's statements came after The New York Times and The Associated Press reported that the Trump administration months ago did not lock in the chance to purchase millions of additional doses of Pfizer's vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective against Covid-19. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts. "Pfizer has gone ahead and entered into agreement with other countries to sell them some of that vaccine in the second quarter of 2021," Gottlieb told CNBC. Click here to read the full story.







Oklahoma school district apologizes for controversial football picture Jenks Public Schools in Oklahoma apologized on Dec 6, 2020, after posting this photo on Facebook of a crowded, mostly maskless student section at the high school football team's state championship game. Jenks Public Schools An apologetic Oklahoma school district said it "acknowledges and accepts" harsh criticism sparked by a viral photo showing mask-less, shoulder-to-shoulder students celebrating a big football win. Jenks High School, from an affluent suburb of Tulsa, won the state football title over the weekend and a widely circulated picture showed players, cheerleaders, students and fans celebrating in the stands with hardly anyone wearing a mask. "The photo of the Jenks High School student section included in a post on Saturday from the state championship football game has been widely criticized. Jenks Public Schools acknowledges and accepts this criticism," Jenks Public Schools said in a lengthy apology. "There were too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another. This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members. JPS understands the importance of social distancing." The district added: "At future secondary events, Jenks Public Schools pledges to do more to maintain stricter safety protocols. This was not up to the standard that is expected. Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake." Like much of America, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, has been struggling to contain coronavirus. There were 4,994 active cases there as of Tuesday morning with 289 deaths during this pandemic, according to county records.






