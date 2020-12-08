SEE NEW POSTS

Houston Basketball to pause all activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests & contact tracing



Both Wednesday game vs Sam Houston State & Saturday game vs Rice postponed#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs



READ – https://t.co/6silY9lC2k pic.twitter.com/Ud7kD3FeJo — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) December 8, 2020 Share this -







Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19 BARCELONA — Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus. Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month. Click here to read the full story.







Washington state announces three-week extension of coronavirus restrictions Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the state's broad coronavirus restrictions around restaurants, gyms and indoor gatherings will be extended another three weeks through the new year. Inslee said during a news conference Tuesday that state restrictions put in place in mid-November will be extended to Jan. 4. They were set to expire Dec. 14. "We are seeing some signs the current restrictions are working. But our hospitals are still on the brink. Therefore, I am extending existing restrictions for three weeks – ending January 4th," Inslee said in a post on Twitter. "It is a dangerous time in Washington. We need to buckle down through the holidays." Inslee added he was also making an additional $50 million in business grants available for businesses impacted by the restrictions. In November, Inslee announced the sweeping restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining at restaurants and bars and limiting outdoor service to parties of five, closing gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters, and prohibiting indoor gatherings with people outside your household unless the participants have quarantined and tested negative.







Wyoming governor signs statewide mask mandate Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Monday mandating mask use in certain situations statewide. The order requires residents to wear a face covering while inside businesses or government buildings, when visiting health care facilities and when using public transportation. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday until Jan. 8th, 2021, unless extended. Read NBC News' article about mask mandates across the country.







Blair House employee tests positive ahead of State Dept. parties An individual working in Blair House has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of several State Department holiday parties set to occur in the presidential guest house in the coming days. An email sent to State Department employees on Monday and obtained by NBC News says that the individual had been working on the first, second and fourth floors of Blair House, and also in a State Department annex facility. The individual who tested positive was last in the space last Thursday. The email said that "the spaces have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines." The email was sent by Dr. Deborah Schneider, managing director for the Bureau of Administration's Office of Operations, and was marked "Sensitive but unclassified." A separate email obtained by NBC News and sent to staffers by Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson shows photographs of Blair House being "decorated for Christmas," including staffers and chefs preparing "edible decorations," multiple Christmas trees and other adornments. It's unclear if the individual who tested positive was involved in those preparations. Blair House will be used both on Tuesday and Wednesday for State Department-sponsored "Holiday Cheer" events for the Diplomatic Corps, as NBC News has reported. Additional Holiday Open Houses are planned at Blair House for Thursday and Friday, according to emails obtained by NBC News.







Los Angeles County public health director tells people to stay home as much as possible The director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge in California, the focus is on getting community transmission rates to go down in order to not overwhelm hospitals. Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday on MSNBC that there is a health order for Southern California, telling people to stay home as much as possible. "You should really be only out and about if you're an essential worker or you need to go and get essential services," she said, adding they are also telling people it is very important for the next three weeks not to mingle with people outside of their household. "Again, you may need to go to work, you may need to do some essential grocery shopping, but all other activities really need, should be on pause right now," she said. "That's the way we protect our health care workers and our health care system." Ferrer said last week they had 1,700 new cases among health care workers. "That's the highest number of positive cases we've ever reported, ever, in a week among our health care workers, and that too threatens to overwhelm the health care system," she said. "You can have beds, but they need to be staffed."






