Florida healthcare worker discharged after nine months in hospital battling Covid-19 South Florida healthcare worker Rosa Felipe was discharged today after spending nine months in the hospital battling Covid-19. Jackson Health System A healthcare worker was released from a south Florida hospital today after battling Covid-19 for nine months. Rosa Felipe, 41, contracted the coronavirus in March, Jackson Health System told NBC News. Due to underlying health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, Felipe was hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where she has been an electroencephalograph for 15 years. She became very sick and was intubated, spending two months she spent in the intensive care unit. Felipe also underwent dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a treatment that replaces the function of the heart and lungs. Her fingertips on her right hand turned black due to lack of oxygenation and she will likely lose those them, the hospital said. Felipe was briefly discharged in June to a rehabilitation facility, but was rushed back to the emergency room after becoming septic from a bleeding ulcer. After recovering from this setback, the mother of two boys spent six difficult months undergoing various therapies to relearn everyday tasks like dressing herself and walking. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Felipe thanked her caregivers and reminded the public of the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The only thing I can tell you is that this is real. Coronavirus is real. The effects are real. But what's more real is the love that I have received here,” Felipe said. “I don't think I would have gotten this far if it wasn't for this rehabilitation center." As of Tuesday, Florida has reported more than one million cases and more than 19,000 deaths from Covid-19. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than one million cases, according to the CDC. Share this -







Michigan governor lowers flags to honor 10,000 lives lost to coronavirus Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Tuesday that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds be lowered to half-staff for 10 days to honor the 10,000 lives in the state claimed by the coronavirus pandemic. “Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life.” “With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together,” she added. The statement said more than one out of every 1,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to the virus, which has infected more than 410,000 people in the state and killed 10,138. Share this -







Houston Basketball to pause all activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests & contact tracing



Both Wednesday game vs Sam Houston State & Saturday game vs Rice postponed#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs



READ – https://t.co/6silY9lC2k pic.twitter.com/Ud7kD3FeJo — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) December 8, 2020 Share this -







Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19 BARCELONA — Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus. Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Washington state announces three-week extension of coronavirus restrictions Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the state’s broad coronavirus restrictions around restaurants, gyms and indoor gatherings will be extended another three weeks through the new year. Inslee said during a news conference Tuesday that state restrictions put in place in mid-November will be extended to Jan. 4. They were set to expire Dec. 14. “We are seeing some signs the current restrictions are working. But our hospitals are still on the brink. Therefore, I am extending existing restrictions for three weeks – ending January 4th,” Inslee said in a post on Twitter. “It is a dangerous time in Washington. We need to buckle down through the holidays.” Inslee added he was also making an additional $50 million in business grants available for businesses impacted by the restrictions. In November, Inslee announced the sweeping restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining at restaurants and bars and limiting outdoor service to parties of five, closing gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters, and prohibiting indoor gatherings with people outside your household unless the participants have quarantined and tested negative. Share this -







Wyoming governor signs statewide mask mandate Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Monday mandating mask use in certain situations statewide. The order requires residents to wear a face covering while inside businesses or government buildings, when visiting health care facilities and when using public transportation. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday until Jan. 8th, 2021, unless extended. Read NBC News' article about mask mandates across the country. Share this -





