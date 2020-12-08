SEE NEW POSTS

Ravens' Dez Bryant says he tested positive, scratched from Cowboys game Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant announced Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and was scratched by the team from that night's game against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler and former star receiver for the Cowboys, tweeted the news with some apparent surprise, writing "I tested positive for Covid WTF" and that his routine had not changed. Yea I'm coming back... I'm being smart https://t.co/9RjQcahTJs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020 A number of Ravens players had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks, and the situation disrupted the schedule. The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, was rescheduled three times before being played last Wednesday. Ravens President Dick Cass on Saturday said the team experienced an outbreak with multiple players, staff and families. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in 2018. The Ravens signed him to its practice squad in October, and his first game with them was against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 8.







North Carolina issues overnight stay-at-home order North Carolina officials on Tuesday issued a modified stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., citing record-breaking Covid-19 cases in the state over the past week. Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order takes effect Friday and runs through at least Jan. 8. It also orders that bars and some other businesses close during those time periods. The sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 9 p.m. The state has broken single-day case records three times in the past week, Cooper said. There have been more than 404,000 Covid-19 cases in the state, with 5,605 deaths, according to the state health department. "We have to act now to save lives," Cooper said. "The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven't seen before," Cooper said, adding "it's more important than ever to take this virus seriously." The modified Stay at Home Order will build on our mask mandate and other strong safety protocols already in-place to get case numbers down. But we will take further action if trends don't improve. Staying vigilant this holiday season will save lives.https://t.co/SWVPz4BSSN pic.twitter.com/Ei1jb1viMQ — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 8, 2020







Wearing masks could save 66,000 Americans lives by April, expert says President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that "masking, vaccinations, opening schools" are the top three goals of the first 100 days of his administration. One researcher called Biden's mask commitment a "very wise and smart decision," but urged Americans to not wait until the Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. If, starting now, 95 percent of Americans wore masks in public, at least 66,000 lives could be saved by April, said Ali Mokdad, a professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Mokdad has been tracking the impact of the virus based on mask mandates around the country. Biden said he planned to sign an executive order to mandate mask use in places such as federal buildings and during interstate travel on planes, trains and buses. Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. School of Public Health, is skeptical how well Biden's plea for Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days he's in office — until April 30 — will land in parts of the country that have resisted them. But, "if there's very consistent messaging, if Biden can work very closely with the governors of all 50 states and if we can get people on board, then I think it can be an extraordinarily powerful way to help limit spread," Mina said.







Maine teen dies by suicide after struggling to cope with pandemic, father says A father in Maine wants to shed some light on how the coronavirus pandemic may be affecting the mental health of young people after his 16-year-old son died by suicide on Friday. Jay Smith, of Brunswick, said his son, Spencer Smith, was having trouble coping with how much life has changed over the past several months. "We knew he was upset because he was no longer able to participate in his school activities, football. We never guessed it was this bad," Smith said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "Looking back now we could see little things that we should have caught but we didn't realize his mental health was deteriorating as bad." Click here to read the full story.







Florida health care worker discharged after nine months in hospital battling Covid-19 South Florida healthcare worker Rosa Felipe was discharged today after spending nine months in the hospital battling Covid-19. Jackson Health System A health care worker was released from a South Florida hospital on Tuesday after battling Covid-19 for nine months. Rosa Felipe, 41, contracted the coronavirus in March, Jackson Health System told NBC News. Due to underlying health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, Felipe was hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where she has been an electroencephalograph technician for 15 years. She became very sick and was intubated, spending two months in the intensive care unit. Felipe also underwent dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a treatment that replaces the function of the heart and lungs. Her fingertips on her right hand turned black due to lack of oxygenation and she will likely lose those them, the hospital said. Felipe was briefly discharged in June to a rehabilitation facility, but was rushed back to the emergency room after becoming septic from a bleeding ulcer. After recovering from this setback, the mother of two boys spent six difficult months undergoing various therapies to relearn everyday tasks like dressing herself and walking. In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Felipe thanked her caregivers and reminded the public of the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The only thing I can tell you is that this is real. Coronavirus is real. The effects are real. But what's more real is the love that I have received here," Felipe said. "I don't think I would have gotten this far if it wasn't for this rehabilitation center." As of Tuesday, Florida has reported more than 1 million cases and more than 19,000 deaths from Covid-19. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than 1 million cases, according to the CDC.







Michigan governor lowers flags to honor 10,000 lives lost to coronavirus Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Tuesday that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds be lowered to half-staff for 10 days to honor the 10,000 lives in the state claimed by the coronavirus pandemic. "Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season," Whitmer said in a statement. "Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life." "With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together," she added. The statement said more than one out of every 1,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to the virus, which has infected more than 410,000 people in the state and killed 10,138.







Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19 BARCELONA — Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus. Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month. Click here to read the full story.






