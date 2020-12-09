Live Coverage

Covid live updates and vaccine news: U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases

Millions of people in the U.S. and across the world could be vaccinated this month.
Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and and his Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, center, attend the arrival of over 100,000 of doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, at the arrival of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.Abir Sultan / AP

As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.

Britain has been vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech treatment for the last 24 hours, while the United Arab Emirates has become the first nation to give approval to China's vaccine. A statement from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said the shot was 86 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

Paul Goldman and Saphora Smith

3h ago / 10:05 AM UTC

Netanyahu says he intends to be first person vaccinated in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in Israel Wednesday and said he intended to be the first person in the country to be vaccinated. 

“I want the citizens of Israel to be vaccinated, and to do so I want to set an example for them,” he said at a ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport. 

Netanyahu said he believed in the vaccine and that he expected to receive approval for it in coming days. 

“This is a holiday for Israel,” he added.

