U.S. forces in South Korea apologize for rule-breaking events

As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.

Britain has been vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech treatment for the last 24 hours, while the United Arab Emirates has become the first nation to give approval to China's vaccine. A statement from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said the shot was 86 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

Live Blog