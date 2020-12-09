SEE NEW POSTS

'Cruise to nowhere' halted after elderly woman tests positive for Covid SINGAPORE — An elderly passenger on board a Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the voyage to be cut short as the vessel returned to Singapore on Wednesday. The 83-year-old guest onboard the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting to the ship's medical center with diarrhea, said Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore's Tourism Board. The passenger had tested negative prior to boarding, Chang said. "The passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated," she said in a statement, adding that the close contacts have since tested negative. Chang said all leisure activities onboard the Quantum of the Seas had ceased immediately and passengers and crew were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing is completed. She said all onboard will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before leaving the terminal.







Pelosi, Schumer blast $916B White House coronavirus relief proposal WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Chuck Schumer late Tuesday rejected a Trump-backed $916 billion coronavirus relief proposal that was offered by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said the plan proposes a $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill, the Associated Press reported. In a joint statement, Schumer and Pelosi described it as progress that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., endorsed the cost of the package, but they signaled that the proposal was obstructing bipartisan negotiations already underway among lawmakers. The Democratic leaders also made clear that the reduction in unemployment benefits from what's on the table is something they could never support. Click here for the full story.







Merkel's Christmas warning as Germany posts record death toll German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the country may not be able to have a traditional Christmas, as the national death toll reached a record daily high of 590 on Wednesday. "As hard as it is — and I know how much love has gone into setting up the Glühwein [mulled wine] stands and waffle stalls — this is not compatible with the agreement we made to only take food away to eat at home. "I'm sorry. I am really am, from the bottom of my heart. But if the price we pay is 590 deaths a day then that is unacceptable in my view." Shops and hotels are closed in Germany until Jan 10. Almost 20,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Germany so far.







U.S. forces in South Korea apologize for rule-breaking events American armed forces in South Korea apologized Wednesday for holding parties that "displayed poor judgment and actions" and were in violation of Covid-19 health measures. In a statement, U.S. Forces Korea said that two events, one at United States Army Garrison — Humphreys and one at Osan Air Base, "do not reflect USFK's commitment to mitigating the spread of Covid-19." Both facilities are closed until further notice. The statement didn't provide details of how the rules were broken but the Korean Yonhap news agency reported that some party-goers did not wear masks or follow social distancing rules. We are aware of, and regret recent on-post events that displayed poor judgment & actions inconsistent with our core tenets & HPCON measures. Activities on @USAGHumphreys & Osan Air Base don't reflect our commitment to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/WlZg6NvLeM — U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) December 9, 2020







U.K. investigates possible allergic reactions to Covid shot LONDON — U.K. regulators say people who have a "significant history'' of allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country's mass vaccination program. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the nation's medicines regulator. "As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA has advised, on a precautionary basis, that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,'' Powis said in a statement. "Both are recovering well."






