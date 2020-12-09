158 people arrested after massive 'super-spreader' party in Los Angeles County

More than 150 people were arrested and a juvenile sex trafficking victim was rescued after Los Angeles County authorities shut down a massive underground party.

Deputies broke up the party Saturday night at a vacant home in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday that organizers broke into the home and used a rental truck to move their party equipment.

"This is how brazen this operation was," Villanueva said, calling the party a "super-spreader" event that could become a "deadly source of contagion" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As you can see, this was a flagrant violation of the governor's health order. But also please understand that even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature," he said.

