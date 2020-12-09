Santa's gone remote, but video calls take some extra magic

Santa Claus is just like the rest of us in the pandemic, pivoting to remote, practicing social distancing, and working harder for the same pay.

Men who professionally portray Santa estimate they have seen a 30 to 50 percent drop in income from doing video call visits instead of a traditional mall, retail, or hired event, all while putting in as many hours.

Some say they miss the old magic. “I can’t hold babies, I don't have any children on my knee,” one Santa said.

And, like everyone else, Santas are weighing their choices and risks. One Santa portrayal artist said he turns down multiple requests per week from families contacting him through a gig message board who want a completely “old-fashioned” experience.

“They’re looking for Santa to come to the house for an hour. Five kids and 20 adults, and they want the kids to sit on Santa's knee without a mask,” he said.

“I get where you’re coming from, and feel for you folks,” he said. “But let’s try again next year.”

Read the story here.