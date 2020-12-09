Live Coverage

Covid live updates and vaccine news: U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases

Millions of people in the U.S. and across the world could be vaccinated this month.
Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and and his Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, center, attend the arrival of over 100,000 of doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, at the arrival of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.Abir Sultan / AP

As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.

Britain has been vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech treatment for the last 24 hours, while the United Arab Emirates has become the first nation to give approval to China's vaccine. A statement from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said the shot was 86 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

Live Blog

Ben Popken

8m ago / 3:14 PM UTC

Santa's gone remote, but video calls take some extra magic

Santa Claus is just like the rest of us in the pandemic, pivoting to remote, practicing social distancing, and working harder for the same pay.

Men who professionally portray Santa estimate they have seen a 30 to 50 percent drop in income from doing video call visits instead of a traditional mall, retail, or hired event, all while putting in as many hours.

Some say they miss the old magic. “I can’t hold babies, I don't have any children on my knee,” one Santa said.

And, like everyone else, Santas are weighing their choices and risks. One Santa portrayal artist said he turns down multiple requests per week from families contacting him through a gig message board who want a completely “old-fashioned” experience.

“They’re looking for Santa to come to the house for an hour. Five kids and 20 adults, and they want the kids to sit on Santa's knee without a mask,” he said.

“I get where you’re coming from, and feel for you folks,” he said. “But let’s try again next year.”

Read the story here.

Minyvonne Burke

21m ago / 3:01 PM UTC

158 people arrested after massive 'super-spreader' party in Los Angeles County

More than 150 people were arrested and a juvenile sex trafficking victim was rescued after Los Angeles County authorities shut down a massive underground party.

Deputies broke up the party Saturday night at a vacant home in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday that organizers broke into the home and used a rental truck to move their party equipment.

"This is how brazen this operation was," Villanueva said, calling the party a "super-spreader" event that could become a "deadly source of contagion" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As you can see, this was a flagrant violation of the governor's health order. But also please understand that even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature," he said.

Click here to read the full story.

35m ago / 2:47 PM UTC

Traveling nurses talk about COVID-19 devastation they’ve seen in hospitals

Dec. 9, 202004:38

Benjy Sarlin and Stephanie Ruhle

44m ago / 2:38 PM UTC

As coronavirus surges, countries spend more on economic aid. But not the U.S.

The U.S. is facing a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks straining hospitals, workers, businesses, and schools.

In this, the country is not alone: Wealthy nations across Europe are facing a major surge in new infections too, as is Canada. But unlike their economic peers, elected leaders in the U.S. have left citizens to face the current crisis without any additional financial cushion from their government.

In the United Kingdom, the conservative government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended relief to workers that had been set to expire — a lifeline for millions contending with new lockdowns across the country. In Germany, officials approved more funding to compensate businesses affected by health restrictions. And in Canada, a new budget plan lays out more aid to businesses in hard-hit sectors to complement ongoing subsidies for workers, including $2,000 a month for those who have lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.

Click here to read the full story.

The Associated Press

1h ago / 1:58 PM UTC

Public health meeting abruptly ends in Idaho as anti-mask protesters gather at official's home

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense anti-mask protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety.

The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door.

The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region.

Coronavirus is so widespread in Idaho that hospital officials have repeatedly warned they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement “crisis standards of care” — where the patients most likely to survive are given access to life-saving treatment because there aren’t enough of the resources to go around — as soon as the end of the year.

Joe Murphy

2h ago / 1:40 PM UTC

The U.S. counts 222,211 Covid infections Tuesday, a new record

The U.S. hit a new peak in daily Covid-19 infections Tuesday, counting 222,211 diagnoses of the disease, according to an NBC News tally. Driven by more than 20,000 new cases in California and Ohio, and another 10,000-plus in Texas and Arizona. This is the fifth day in the last week that case counts have been above 200,000.

The U.S. reported 2,271 deaths, and as of Wednesday morning, the Covid-19 death count was at 287,506.

In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 205,601 cases per day and 2,260 deaths per day. That's up from 158,396 cases and 1,176 deaths per day four weeks ago.

These states set single-day records:

  • Arizona, 12,314 cases
  • Ohio, 25,721 cases
  • Oregon, 35 deaths
  • Tennessee, 100 deaths
  • Washington, 7,621 cases

The Associated Press

2h ago / 1:36 PM UTC

'Cruise to nowhere' halted after elderly woman tests positive for Covid

SINGAPORE — An elderly passenger on board a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere” has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the voyage to be cut short as the vessel returned to Singapore on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old guest onboard the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting to the ship’s medical center with diarrhea, said Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore’s Tourism Board.

The passenger had tested negative prior to boarding, Chang said.

“The passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated,” she said in a statement, adding that the close contacts have since tested negative.

Chang said all leisure activities onboard the Quantum of the Seas had ceased immediately and passengers and crew were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing is completed. She said all onboard will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before leaving the terminal.

Rebecca Shabad

2h ago / 1:22 PM UTC

Pelosi, Schumer blast $916B White House coronavirus relief proposal

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Chuck Schumer late Tuesday rejected a Trump-backed $916 billion coronavirus relief proposal that was offered by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said the plan proposes a $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill, the Associated Press reported.

In a joint statement, Schumer and Pelosi described it as progress that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., endorsed the cost of the package, but they signaled that the proposal was obstructing bipartisan negotiations already underway among lawmakers. The Democratic leaders also made clear that the reduction in unemployment benefits from what's on the table is something they could never support.

Click here for the full story.

Benjy Sarlin and Stephanie Ruhle

2h ago / 1:12 PM UTC

As coronavirus surges, countries spend more on economic aid. But not the U.S.

The U.S. is facing a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks straining hospitals, workers, businesses, and schools.

In this, the country is not alone: Wealthy nations across Europe are facing a major surge in new infections too, as is Canada. But unlike their economic peers, elected leaders in the U.S. have left citizens to face the current crisis without any additional financial cushion from their government.

In the United Kingdom, the conservative government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended relief to workers that had been set to expire — a lifeline for millions contending with new lockdowns across the country. In Germany, officials approved more funding to compensate businesses affected by health restrictions. And in Canada, a new budget plan lays out more aid to businesses in hard-hit sectors to complement ongoing subsidies for workers, including $2,000 a month for those who have lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.

The U.S. has gone the opposite direction, letting benefits for workers and businesses expire with no agreement yet in Washington on a new aid package.

Click here to read the full story.

3h ago / 12:13 PM UTC

Covid health workers honored at life-size nativity in Assisi, Italy

Dec. 9, 202000:42

Andy Eckardt and Patrick Smith

2h ago / 1:15 PM UTC

Merkel's Christmas warning as Germany posts record death toll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the country may not be able to have a traditional Christmas, as the national death toll reached a record daily high of 590 on Wednesday. 

"As hard as it is — and I know how much love has gone into setting up the Glühwein [mulled wine] stands and waffle stalls — this is not compatible with the agreement we made to only take food away to eat at home.

"I'm sorry. I am really am, from the bottom of my heart. But if the price we pay is 590 deaths a day then that is unacceptable in my view."

Shops and hotels are closed in Germany until Jan 10. Almost 20,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Germany so far.

NBC News