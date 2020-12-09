Vaccine questions, answered: Dr. Torres on side effects and more

SEE NEW POSTS

Santa's gone remote, but video calls take some extra magic Santa Claus is just like the rest of us in the pandemic, pivoting to remote, practicing social distancing, and working harder for the same pay. Men who professionally portray Santa estimate they have seen a 30 to 50 percent drop in income from doing video call visits instead of a traditional mall, retail, or hired event, all while putting in as many hours. Some say they miss the old magic. "I can't hold babies, I don't have any children on my knee," one Santa said. And, like everyone else, Santas are weighing their choices and risks. One Santa portrayal artist said he turns down multiple requests per week from families contacting him through a gig message board who want a completely "old-fashioned" experience. "They're looking for Santa to come to the house for an hour. Five kids and 20 adults, and they want the kids to sit on Santa's knee without a mask," he said. "I get where you're coming from, and feel for you folks," he said. "But let's try again next year." Read the story here.







158 people arrested after massive 'super-spreader' party in Los Angeles County More than 150 people were arrested and a juvenile sex trafficking victim was rescued after Los Angeles County authorities shut down a massive underground party. Deputies broke up the party Saturday night at a vacant home in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday that organizers broke into the home and used a rental truck to move their party equipment. "This is how brazen this operation was," Villanueva said, calling the party a "super-spreader" event that could become a "deadly source of contagion" during the coronavirus pandemic. "As you can see, this was a flagrant violation of the governor's health order. But also please understand that even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Public health meeting abruptly ends in Idaho as anti-mask protesters gather at official's home BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense anti-mask protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials' homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho's most populated region. Coronavirus is so widespread in Idaho that hospital officials have repeatedly warned they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement "crisis standards of care" — where the patients most likely to survive are given access to life-saving treatment because there aren't enough of the resources to go around — as soon as the end of the year.






