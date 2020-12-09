SEE NEW POSTS

Texas launches program to provide Covid-19 rapid tests to small businesses Texas announced a program to provide Covid-19 rapid tests to the state’s small businesses in an effort to keep them open during the pandemic. Governor Greg Abbott announced the program on Monday in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The program will provide testing supplies to small businesses who choose to participate in the program, allowing them to administer rapid tests to their employees. Launching the #COVID19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses.



More information ⬇️ @TDEMhttps://t.co/YXssDoIDUv pic.twitter.com/w2Cvzqnhfp — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 7, 2020 "This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business," Governor Abbott said in a press release. The launch will include participation from Chamber of Commerce organizations in Amarillo, Edinburg, El Paso, Laredo and Lubbock with plans to ramp up the program across the state. The program is similar to one designed for the Texas school system that provided access to rapid tests for all teachers in the state, which was implemented in October. Texas has reported more than 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest NBC News data. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than one million cases, the data shows.







Santa's gone remote, but video calls take some extra magic Santa Claus is just like the rest of us in the pandemic, pivoting to remote, practicing social distancing, and working harder for the same pay. Men who professionally portray Santa estimate they have seen a 30 to 50 percent drop in income from doing video call visits instead of a traditional mall, retail, or hired event, all while putting in as many hours. Some say they miss the old magic. "I can't hold babies, I don't have any children on my knee," one Santa said. And, like everyone else, Santas are weighing their choices and risks. One Santa portrayal artist said he turns down multiple requests per week from families contacting him through a gig message board who want a completely "old-fashioned" experience. "They're looking for Santa to come to the house for an hour. Five kids and 20 adults, and they want the kids to sit on Santa's knee without a mask," he said. "I get where you're coming from, and feel for you folks," he said. "But let's try again next year." Read the story here.







158 people arrested after massive 'super-spreader' party in Los Angeles County More than 150 people were arrested and a juvenile sex trafficking victim was rescued after Los Angeles County authorities shut down a massive underground party. Deputies broke up the party Saturday night at a vacant home in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday that organizers broke into the home and used a rental truck to move their party equipment. "This is how brazen this operation was," Villanueva said, calling the party a "super-spreader" event that could become a "deadly source of contagion" during the coronavirus pandemic. "As you can see, this was a flagrant violation of the governor's health order. But also please understand that even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Public health meeting abruptly ends in Idaho as anti-mask protesters gather at official's home BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense anti-mask protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials' homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho's most populated region. Coronavirus is so widespread in Idaho that hospital officials have repeatedly warned they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement "crisis standards of care" — where the patients most likely to survive are given access to life-saving treatment because there aren't enough of the resources to go around — as soon as the end of the year.







The U.S. counts 222,211 Covid infections Tuesday, a new record The U.S. hit a new peak in daily Covid-19 infections Tuesday, counting 222,211 diagnoses of the disease, according to an NBC News tally. Driven by more than 20,000 new cases in California and Ohio, and another 10,000-plus in Texas and Arizona. This is the fifth day in the last week that case counts have been above 200,000. The U.S. reported 2,271 deaths, and as of Wednesday morning, the Covid-19 death count was at 287,506. In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 205,601 cases per day and 2,260 deaths per day. That's up from 158,396 cases and 1,176 deaths per day four weeks ago. These states set single-day records: Arizona, 12,314 cases

Ohio, 25,721 cases

Oregon, 35 deaths

Tennessee, 100 deaths

Washington, 7,621 cases





'Cruise to nowhere' halted after elderly woman tests positive for Covid SINGAPORE — An elderly passenger on board a Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the voyage to be cut short as the vessel returned to Singapore on Wednesday. The 83-year-old guest onboard the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting to the ship's medical center with diarrhea, said Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore's Tourism Board. The passenger had tested negative prior to boarding, Chang said. "The passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated," she said in a statement, adding that the close contacts have since tested negative. Chang said all leisure activities onboard the Quantum of the Seas had ceased immediately and passengers and crew were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing is completed. She said all onboard will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before leaving the terminal.






