SEE NEW POSTS

Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine The Canadian government, on Wednesday announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19. Health Canada said the vaccine was submitted for review on October 9 and "after a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada." The vaccine is indicated for use in patients ages 16 and up. "Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and the indication could be revised in the future to include children if the data from these studies support it," Health Canada wrote. Share this -







Coach K wonders out loud: Should college basketball be played in pandemic? Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on Tuesday night questioned whether his sport should be played, as America embarks on what's feared to be a dark winter of coronavirus spread. “I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said following his team's 83-68 loss to Illinois. “I mean everyone is concerned.” Krzyzewski stopped short of calling for a halt to college basketball. But he seemed to hint the sport could could stop temporarily, as vaccinations roll out in early 2021. "You have 2,000 deaths a day,” said Krzyzewski, who leads all active coaches in wins. “You have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. And on the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out that where people say by the end of the month 20 million vaccine shots will be given, especially to our healthcare (workers) and the other who need it. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? And see just what would be best?" The NCAA's wildly popular postseason basketball tournament, known as March Madness, was one of the first major cultural casualties of the pandemic earlier this year. The annual competition is usually held in cities across America, but the NCAA announced last month that its 2021 tournament would be played entirely in one region, so to limit travel and lessen the chance of spread. Share this -







Texas launches program to provide Covid-19 rapid tests to small businesses Texas announced a program to provide Covid-19 rapid tests to the state’s small businesses in an effort to keep them open during the pandemic. Governor Greg Abbott announced the program on Monday in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The program will provide testing supplies to small businesses who choose to participate in the program, allowing them to administer rapid tests to their employees. Launching the #COVID19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses.



More information ⬇️ @TDEMhttps://t.co/YXssDoIDUv pic.twitter.com/w2Cvzqnhfp — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 7, 2020 "This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business," Governor Abbott said in a press release. The launch will include participation from Chamber of Commerce organizations in Amarillo, Edinburg, El Paso, Laredo and Lubbock with plans to ramp up the program across the state. The program is similar to one designed for the Texas school system that provided access to rapid tests for all teachers in the state, which was implemented in October. Texas has reported more than 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest NBC News data. It is just one of three U.S. states that has reported more than one million cases, the data shows. Share this -







Santa's gone remote, but video calls take some extra magic Santa Claus is just like the rest of us in the pandemic, pivoting to remote, practicing social distancing, and working harder for the same pay. Men who professionally portray Santa estimate they have seen a 30 to 50 percent drop in income from doing video call visits instead of a traditional mall, retail, or hired event, all while putting in as many hours. Some say they miss the old magic. “I can’t hold babies, I don't have any children on my knee,” one Santa said. And, like everyone else, Santas are weighing their choices and risks. One Santa portrayal artist said he turns down multiple requests per week from families contacting him through a gig message board who want a completely “old-fashioned” experience. “They’re looking for Santa to come to the house for an hour. Five kids and 20 adults, and they want the kids to sit on Santa's knee without a mask,” he said. “I get where you’re coming from, and feel for you folks,” he said. “But let’s try again next year.” Read the story here. Share this -







158 people arrested after massive 'super-spreader' party in Los Angeles County More than 150 people were arrested and a juvenile sex trafficking victim was rescued after Los Angeles County authorities shut down a massive underground party. Deputies broke up the party Saturday night at a vacant home in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday that organizers broke into the home and used a rental truck to move their party equipment. "This is how brazen this operation was," Villanueva said, calling the party a "super-spreader" event that could become a "deadly source of contagion" during the coronavirus pandemic. "As you can see, this was a flagrant violation of the governor's health order. But also please understand that even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature," he said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





