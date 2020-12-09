SEE NEW POSTS

Delta joins American in scrapping international ticket change fees Delta Air Lines is getting rid of $200 international ticket change fees in hopes that the move will spur travel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Delta, American and United in August dropped change fees for domestic flights. American last month expanded that to international travel, including long-haul routes. Change and cancellation fees brought in $2.8 billion for U.S. carriers last year, according to the Department of Transportation. But with passenger traffic hovering around one-third of last year’s levels and once-lucrative international travel especially hard hit, airlines are scrambling to loosen policies that would encourage travelers to book. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Hackers accessed information about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, regulator says Hackers have accessed some information about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that was stored on a European Union regulator's server, the company said Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency, an E.U. agency that evaluates medical products, announced Wednesday morning it had been the victim of a cyberattack, and is currently investigating its severity. As part of its investigation, the EMA told Pfizer and its partner in developing the vaccine, BioNTech, that the hackers were able to access "some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate." None of the organizations were immediately willing to name a culprit, but the U.S. government and a number of tech and cybersecurity companies have warned that China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have all tasked hackers with stealing COVID-19 vaccine research. Share this -







Pentagon to get about 44,000 Covid vaccines as early as next week The military is expected to get about 44,000 initial doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine as early as next week, and has identified 16 locations around the world where the vaccines will be administered first, according to Pentagon officials. “We expect to have shots in arms of personnel within 24 to 48 hours” of FDA emergency authorization, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Tom McCaffrey said. The vaccine will be voluntary for everyone to take, because it’s an emergency use authorization, Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of Defense Health Agency said, but added that the Department of Defense is strongly encouraging people to take it because the safety profile is good, he said. McCaffrey said the initial vaccines will go mainly to health care workers and first responders, but that 44,000 covers less than 10 percent of that workforce. Assuming they get a re-supply, the next shipments will go to critical national capabilities and essential workers, including those assigned to nuclear deterrence, homeland defense, and key national strategic leadership. A select group of very visible senior leaders will also get vaccinated in this first batch, McCaffrey said, as an effort to demonstrate confidence in the vaccine. That group includes: Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General John Hyten. They are also looking at service leadership and combatant commanders for early rounds of vaccine. Share this -







Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for Covid-19 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is self-isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement. Wolf, a Democrat, said he is asymptotic and "feeling well." His wife, Frances, is awaiting results of her test. “As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf's statement read in part. "I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.” Share this -







Brazil registers highest COVID-19 daily death toll in almost a month BRASILIA, Dec 8 - Brazil reported 51,088 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 842 fatalities from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the highest death toll since Nov. 14. The South American country has now registered 6,674,999 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 178,159, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world’s third highest case count, after the United States and India, and second highest death toll. Easing quarantines in Brazilian cities have led to crowded bars and restaurants, giving some the impression that life has returned to normal. With the approaching holiday season, experts worry that COVID-19 will spread even faster. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Facebook removes some large health misinformation pages Facebook has removed several large pages associated with a coordinated network of websites pushing health misinformation around natural cures and vaccines. The removal of at least nine pages follows new research from the German Marshall Fund, a nonpartisan public policy think tank. The GMU research linked the networks back to five so-called alternative health websites, which they found operating 20 Facebook pages with a combined 65 million followers. The most popular removed Facebook page, The Idealist, had 16 million followers and mixed funny or inspirational posts alongside links to the junk news websites, a common growth tactic of spammers. The websites garnered more than 71 million interactions on Facebook this year, according to the research. The websites behind the network have a history of publishing content that misleads readers about health topics, including misinformation about vaccines and false claims that the flu vaccine is dangerous. The pages flagged by GMF were removed under Facebook’s spam policies, according to company spokesperson Andy Stone. The removal comes as Facebook faces pressure to contain health misinformation around the pandemic and as Covid-19 cases and deaths spike around the country. In the last month, Facebook has removed several of the largest anti-vaccination pages and groups, and announced it would start removing false claims about Covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts. “Content from the sites our researchers found swamped information coming from authoritative sites like the CDC and WHO — nearly 10 to 1,” said Karen Kornbluh, GMF’s senior fellow and director of its Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative. “It undermines faith in scientific and medical experts and softens the ground for more dangerous conspiracy theories.” Share this -





