2 Philadelphia police officers die of Covid-19, department says Two Philadelphia police officers died due to Covid-19, which the department characterized as line-of-duty deaths in a statement Wednesday. Captain Frank Millilo died on Dec. 3 and officer Tab Ali died on Nov. 23 after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Four Philadelphia officers have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Millilo was a 31-year veteran of the force who served as commander of the department's Southwest Detectives. He is survived by his wife and three children, the department said. Ali served as an officer for 25 years, 14 of which were spent working for the 5th District precinct. The department described Ali as "gregarious" with a "steadfast dedication" to the community.







Texas doctor died in intensive care unit he oversaw Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, a pulmonologist from El Salvador, had been treating hundreds of serious Covid-19 cases in Houston until he contracted the coronavirus in October. He would soon be treated by his colleagues in the same intensive care unit he ran. But after spending two weeks on a ventilator, Araujo-Preza died Nov. 30. "He told me that, despite everything, he was happy with what he had accomplished. It was a good talk. I wish I could have hugged him for the last time," his daughter Andrea Araujo, 22, told Noticias Telemundo. Read the full story.







Sacramento under stay-at-home order amid Covid surge The greater Sacramento region will face a stay-at-home order starting Thursday at 11:59 p.m. after capacity in hospital intensive care units fell below the 15 percent threshold outlined by California public health officials. The 13-county region, which includes the state capital, has an ICU capacity of 14.3 percent as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing with other households. Restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery and retail and food stores will limit the number of people who can shop inside to allow for greater social distancing. California reported 30,851 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths statewide on Wednesday.







Delta joins American in scrapping international ticket change fees Delta Air Lines is getting rid of $200 international ticket change fees in hopes that the move will spur travel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Delta, American and United in August dropped change fees for domestic flights. American last month expanded that to international travel, including long-haul routes. Change and cancellation fees brought in $2.8 billion for U.S. carriers last year, according to the Department of Transportation. But with passenger traffic hovering around one-third of last year's levels and once-lucrative international travel especially hard hit, airlines are scrambling to loosen policies that would encourage travelers to book. Click here to read the full story.







Hackers accessed information about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, regulator says Hackers have accessed some information about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that was stored on a European Union regulator's server, the company said Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency, an E.U. agency that evaluates medical products, announced Wednesday morning it had been the victim of a cyberattack, and is currently investigating its severity. As part of its investigation, the EMA told Pfizer and its partner in developing the vaccine, BioNTech, that the hackers were able to access "some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate." None of the organizations were immediately willing to name a culprit, but the U.S. government and a number of tech and cybersecurity companies have warned that China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have all tasked hackers with stealing COVID-19 vaccine research.







Pentagon to get about 44,000 Covid vaccines as early as next week The military is expected to get about 44,000 initial doses of Pfizer's Covid vaccine as early as next week, and has identified 16 locations around the world where the vaccines will be administered first, according to Pentagon officials. "We expect to have shots in arms of personnel within 24 to 48 hours" of FDA emergency authorization, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Tom McCaffrey said. The vaccine will be voluntary for everyone to take, because it's an emergency use authorization, Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of Defense Health Agency said, but added that the Department of Defense is strongly encouraging people to take it because the safety profile is good, he said. McCaffrey said the initial vaccines will go mainly to health care workers and first responders, but that 44,000 covers less than 10 percent of that workforce. Assuming they get a re-supply, the next shipments will go to critical national capabilities and essential workers, including those assigned to nuclear deterrence, homeland defense, and key national strategic leadership. A select group of very visible senior leaders will also get vaccinated in this first batch, McCaffrey said, as an effort to demonstrate confidence in the vaccine. That group includes: Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General John Hyten. They are also looking at service leadership and combatant commanders for early rounds of vaccine.






