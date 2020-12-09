As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.
Britain has been vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech treatment for the last 24 hours, while the United Arab Emirates has become the first nation to give approval to China's vaccine. A statement from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said the shot was 86 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.
Live Blog
Rudy Giuliani released from hospital after battling Covid
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, was released from the hospital Wednesday after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Guiliani called into Talk Radio 77 WABC Wednesday morning from the hospital, where he announced that he’d be discharged in the afternoon. He later said he would continue to quarantine for an additional three to four days.
Giuliani, whose diagnosis was announced by Trump in a tweet on Sunday, said he has “no pains, no fever” but a “tiny cough.”
He said he took some of the same medications Trump received after he contracted the virus in October. Giuliani described them as “miracles.” He continued to also spout baseless election fraud claims as the president's sputtering legal battle continues.
Guiliani's trip to Michigan to contest the election results there prompted the legislature to postpone a vote earlier this week.
2 Philadelphia police officers die of Covid-19, department says
Two Philadelphia police officers died due to Covid-19, which the department characterized as line-of-duty deaths in a statement Wednesday.
Captain Frank Millilo died on Dec. 3 and officer Tab Ali died on Nov. 23 after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Four Philadelphia officers have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Millilo was a 31-year veteran of the force who served as commander of the department's Southwest Detectives. He is survived by his wife and three children, the department said.
Ali served as an officer for 25 years, 14 of which were spent working for the 5th District precinct. The department described Ali as "gregarious" with a "steadfast dedication" to the community.
Texas doctor died in intensive care unit he oversaw
Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, a pulmonologist from El Salvador, had been treating hundreds of serious Covid-19 cases in Houston until he contracted the coronavirus in October.
He would soon be treated by his colleagues in the same intensive care unit he ran. But after spending two weeks on a ventilator, Araujo-Preza died Nov. 30.
"He told me that, despite everything, he was happy with what he had accomplished. It was a good talk. I wish I could have hugged him for the last time," his daughter Andrea Araujo, 22, told Noticias Telemundo.
Sacramento under stay-at-home order amid Covid surge
The greater Sacramento region will face a stay-at-home order starting Thursday at 11:59 p.m. after capacity in hospital intensive care units fell below the 15 percent threshold outlined by California public health officials.
The 13-county region, which includes the state capital, has an ICU capacity of 14.3 percent as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing with other households. Restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery and retail and food stores will limit the number of people who can shop inside to allow for greater social distancing.
California reported 30,851 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths statewide on Wednesday.
Delta joins American in scrapping international ticket change fees
Delta Air Lines is getting rid of $200 international ticket change fees in hopes that the move will spur travel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Delta, American and United in August dropped change fees for domestic flights. American last month expanded that to international travel, including long-haul routes.
Change and cancellation fees brought in $2.8 billion for U.S. carriers last year, according to the Department of Transportation. But with passenger traffic hovering around one-third of last year’s levels and once-lucrative international travel especially hard hit, airlines are scrambling to loosen policies that would encourage travelers to book.
Hackers accessed information about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, regulator says
Hackers have accessed some information about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that was stored on a European Union regulator's server, the company said Wednesday.
The European Medicines Agency, an E.U. agency that evaluates medical products, announced Wednesday morning it had been the victim of a cyberattack, and is currently investigating its severity.
As part of its investigation, the EMA told Pfizer and its partner in developing the vaccine, BioNTech, that the hackers were able to access "some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate."
None of the organizations were immediately willing to name a culprit, but the U.S. government and a number of tech and cybersecurity companies have warned that China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have all tasked hackers with stealing COVID-19 vaccine research.
Pentagon to get about 44,000 Covid vaccines as early as next week
The military is expected to get about 44,000 initial doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine as early as next week, and has identified 16 locations around the world where the vaccines will be administered first, according to Pentagon officials.
“We expect to have shots in arms of personnel within 24 to 48 hours” of FDA emergency authorization, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Tom McCaffrey said.
The vaccine will be voluntary for everyone to take, because it’s an emergency use authorization, Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of Defense Health Agency said, but added that the Department of Defense is strongly encouraging people to take it because the safety profile is good, he said.
McCaffrey said the initial vaccines will go mainly to health care workers and first responders, but that 44,000 covers less than 10 percent of that workforce. Assuming they get a re-supply, the next shipments will go to critical national capabilities and essential workers, including those assigned to nuclear deterrence, homeland defense, and key national strategic leadership.
A select group of very visible senior leaders will also get vaccinated in this first batch, McCaffrey said, as an effort to demonstrate confidence in the vaccine. That group includes: Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General John Hyten. They are also looking at service leadership and combatant commanders for early rounds of vaccine.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for Covid-19
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is self-isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement.
Wolf, a Democrat, said he is asymptotic and "feeling well." His wife, Frances, is awaiting results of her test.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf's statement read in part. "I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”
Idaho health board ends meeting after protests outside site, members’ homes
An Idaho public health meeting ended abruptly Tuesday evening after protesters converged around the city’s health department building and outside the homes of multiple health officials.
The Central District Health meeting in Boise, Idaho, where members were expected to discuss a Covid-19 health order, ended just 15 minutes into the agenda due to safety concerns related to the protests, various city officials said. A photographer with NBC News affiliate KTVB on the scene outside the health department estimated there were several hundred protesters present, most of whom were not wearing masks.
Health board members were listening to a presentation by Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, an Idaho hospital company, when a board member interrupted him and said there were protesters outside her home, according to KTVB.
"My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now and there are protesters banging outside the door," Central District Health board member Diana Lachionado said, according to KTVB. "I'm gonna go home and make sure he's OK."
Idaho is one of many states in which government efforts to institute pandemic mitigation measures have been met with protests, but it's unclear how widespread those sentiments are. A Pew Research Center survey from August found that 69 percent of Americans thought governments had lifted outbreak restrictions too quickly.