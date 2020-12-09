More than 200 attend State Department holiday party

More than 200 people attended a “holiday cheer” reception hosted by the State Department on Tuesday night at Blair House, the presidential guest house, a U.S. official tells NBC News.

The number of guests who attended was far short of the more than 370 who had RSVP’d to attend the event for the Diplomatic Corps — foreign ambassadors posted to Washington.

Of the roughly 200, about 70 were State Department staff and their guests. That means about 130 were members of the diplomatic corps and their families.

Among those who attended were ambassadors from Afghanistan, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Jordan, South Sudan, Nepal and the Netherlands. No ambassadors from G-7 countries attended, and the only ambassador from a G-20 nation who attended was Argentina's.

The attendees walked over to Blair House after attending a tour and open house at the White House, where they were given arrival times in an attempt to space out the guests at the White House.