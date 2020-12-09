For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the United States on Wednesday. More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.
As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
More than 200 attend State Department holiday party
More than 200 people attended a “holiday cheer” reception hosted by the State Department on Tuesday night at Blair House, the presidential guest house, a U.S. official tells NBC News.
The number of guests who attended was far short of the more than 370 who had RSVP’d to attend the event for the Diplomatic Corps — foreign ambassadors posted to Washington.
Of the roughly 200, about 70 were State Department staff and their guests. That means about 130 were members of the diplomatic corps and their families.
Among those who attended were ambassadors from Afghanistan, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Jordan, South Sudan, Nepal and the Netherlands. No ambassadors from G-7 countries attended, and the only ambassador from a G-20 nation who attended was Argentina's.
The attendees walked over to Blair House after attending a tour and open house at the White House, where they were given arrival times in an attempt to space out the guests at the White House.
Tayo Help fighting Covid-19 misinformation in the Filipino community
A group of Filipino professionals is working to provide the Filipino community with reliable information on Covid-19 through a new website, Tayo Help. The group, led by journalist Leezel Tanglao, launched the initiative to connect the community to resources, debunk misinformation and collect data on the Filipino community.
“Essentially, what we're building now is an information infrastructure for community resilience so that we're not always being so reactive, but we're always, constantly being proactive in responding to crises like this,” Tanglao told NBC News.
Tayo means “us” in Tagalog, a major language of the Philippines.
“We felt like it was very appropriate for this project because by helping us as a community, we are actually helping everyone else. ... That's one of the big goals for this project," Tanglao said.
Tayo Help was launched in October and is part of the Caretaker Project, run by the Filipino Young Leaders Program. The group received a grant from the Booz Allen Foundation earlier this year that helped launch the project.
More than 3,000 Covid deaths reported Wednesday
For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
The previous single-day record was set April 22, when 2,861 deaths were reported.
More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.
In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 205,601 cases per day and 2,260 deaths per day. That's up from 158,396 cases and 1,176 deaths per day four weeks ago.