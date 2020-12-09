Cleaning supplies in short supply

Covid live updates and vaccine news: More than 3,000 die on deadliest day in U.S.
Millions of people in the U.S. and across the world could be vaccinated this month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, at the arrival of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.Abir Sultan / AP
For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the United States on Wednesday. More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.
As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.
More than 200 attend State Department holiday party
More than 200 people attended a “holiday cheer” reception hosted by the State Department on Tuesday night at Blair House, the presidential guest house, a U.S. official tells NBC News.
The number of guests who attended was far short of the more than 370 who had RSVP’d to attend the event for the Diplomatic Corps — foreign ambassadors posted to Washington.
Of the roughly 200, about 70 were State Department staff and their guests. That means about 130 were members of the diplomatic corps and their families.
Among those who attended were ambassadors from Afghanistan, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Jordan, South Sudan, Nepal and the Netherlands. No ambassadors from G-7 countries attended, and the only ambassador from a G-20 nation who attended was Argentina's.
The attendees walked over to Blair House after attending a tour and open house at the White House, where they were given arrival times in an attempt to space out the guests at the White House.
Suzanne Ciechalski
46m ago / 2:34 AM UTC
Tayo Help fighting Covid-19 misinformation in the Filipino community
A group of Filipino professionals is working to provide the Filipino community with reliable information on Covid-19 through a new website, Tayo Help. The group, led by journalist Leezel Tanglao, launched the initiative to connect the community to resources, debunk misinformation and collect data on the Filipino community.
“Essentially, what we're building now is an information infrastructure for community resilience so that we're not always being so reactive, but we're always, constantly being proactive in responding to crises like this,” Tanglao told NBC News.
Tayo means “us” in Tagalog, a major language of the Philippines.
“We felt like it was very appropriate for this project because by helping us as a community, we are actually helping everyone else. ... That's one of the big goals for this project," Tanglao said.
Tayo Help was launched in October and is part of the Caretaker Project, run by the Filipino Young Leaders Program. The group received a grant from the Booz Allen Foundation earlier this year that helped launch the project.
Austin Mullen
1h ago / 2:10 AM UTC
More than 3,000 Covid deaths reported Wednesday
For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
The previous single-day record was set April 22, when 2,861 deaths were reported.
More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.
In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 205,601 cases per day and 2,260 deaths per day. That's up from 158,396 cases and 1,176 deaths per day four weeks ago.
Danny Cevallos
2h ago / 1:13 AM UTC
For Texas father, a long road to recovery after Covid
Jared Diamond’s return to his San Antonio home, wife and three children seemed impossible in the spring after he was hospitalized with Covid-19.
“I don’t remember a lot before they intubated me, putting me on the ventilator,” Diamond, 52, told NBC News in San Antonio.
Jared, a business owner, said he was hospitalized as his condition continued to worsen and required a longer hospital stay.
“And eventually, he had to go on a ventilator. And what was the most difficult thing is that the doctors kept calling and saying he was doing worse and worse, you know, and that his lungs weren’t getting better, which was so scary,” his wife Robin said.
Rudy Giuliani released from hospital after battling Covid
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, was released from the hospital Wednesday after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Guiliani called into Talk Radio 77 WABC Wednesday morning from the hospital, where he announced that he’d be discharged in the afternoon. He later said he would continue to quarantine for an additional three to four days.
Giuliani, whose diagnosis was announced by Trump in a tweet on Sunday, said he has “no pains, no fever” but a “tiny cough.”
He said he took some of the same medications Trump received after he contracted the virus in October. Giuliani described them as “miracles.” He continued to also spout baseless election fraud claims as the president's sputtering legal battle continues.
Guiliani's trip to Michigan to contest the election results there prompted the legislature to postpone a vote earlier this week.
Doha Madani
5h ago / 10:47 PM UTC
2 Philadelphia police officers die of Covid-19, department says
Two Philadelphia police officers died due to Covid-19, which the department characterized as line-of-duty deaths in a statement Wednesday.
Captain Frank Millilo died on Dec. 3 and officer Tab Ali died on Nov. 23 after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Four Philadelphia officers have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Millilo was a 31-year veteran of the force who served as commander of the department's Southwest Detectives. He is survived by his wife and three children, the department said.
Ali served as an officer for 25 years, 14 of which were spent working for the 5th District precinct. The department described Ali as "gregarious" with a "steadfast dedication" to the community.
Daniela Nougues, Noticias Telemundo
5h ago / 10:47 PM UTC
Texas doctor died in intensive care unit he oversaw
Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, a pulmonologist from El Salvador, had been treating hundreds of serious Covid-19 cases in Houston until he contracted the coronavirus in October.
He would soon be treated by his colleagues in the same intensive care unit he ran. But after spending two weeks on a ventilator, Araujo-Preza died Nov. 30.
"He told me that, despite everything, he was happy with what he had accomplished. It was a good talk. I wish I could have hugged him for the last time," his daughter Andrea Araujo, 22, told Noticias Telemundo.
Sacramento under stay-at-home order amid Covid surge
The greater Sacramento region will face a stay-at-home order starting Thursday at 11:59 p.m. after capacity in hospital intensive care units fell below the 15 percent threshold outlined by California public health officials.
Residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing with other households. Restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery and retail and food stores will limit the number of people who can shop inside to allow for greater social distancing.
California reported 30,851 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths statewide on Wednesday.