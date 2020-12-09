LA cancels annual homeless count, citing Covid safety concerns

Los Angeles County is postponing its annual homeless count, a federally mandated survey that stretches across the region and helps to determine funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD granted the exemption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns by public health officials who said there was no safe way to mobilize thousands of volunteers in California's most populous county without exposing people to Covid-19.

“Since the pandemic first came to our region, LAHSA has put the health and safety of our clients, volunteers and community first. We did not come to this decision easily, but it is the safe one, and the right one,” said Heidi Marston, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority executive director.

According to the 2020 homelessness count, which was conducted in January, the number of unhoused people in L.A. county increased by nearly 13 percent. The city of L.A. experienced a 16 percent increase in the number of residents experiencing homelessness.