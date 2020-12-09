SEE NEW POSTS

FDA authorizes at-home test kit that doesn't require prescription The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a Covid-19 home collection kit that does not require a prescription, the agency announced. LabCorp's home collection kit must be sent away for analysis, but a top FDA official said that it removes a step. There are other collect-at-home kits, but this is the first authorized for sale over-the-counter at stores or online, the agency said. The LabCorp Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit involves a person collecting a nasal swab and then sending it in. If positive, users get a call from a health care provider. Negative results are emailed or available online, the FDA said. Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement that the authorization could help more people get tested and reduce the spread of the virus. The FDA last month granted emergency authorization to a test that is taken at home and gives results at home, but that needs a prescription and is for people who health providers suspect have Covid-19.







LA cancels annual homeless count, citing Covid safety concerns Los Angeles County is postponing its annual homeless count, a federally mandated survey that stretches across the region and helps to determine funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD granted the exemption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns by public health officials who said there was no safe way to mobilize thousands of volunteers in California's most populous county without exposing people to Covid-19. "Since the pandemic first came to our region, LAHSA has put the health and safety of our clients, volunteers and community first. We did not come to this decision easily, but it is the safe one, and the right one," said Heidi Marston, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority executive director. According to the 2020 homelessness count, which was conducted in January, the number of unhoused people in L.A. county increased by nearly 13 percent. The city of L.A. experienced a 16 percent increase in the number of residents experiencing homelessness.







More than 200 attend State Department holiday party More than 200 people attended a "holiday cheer" reception hosted by the State Department on Tuesday night at Blair House, the presidential guest house, a U.S. official tells NBC News. The number of guests who attended was far short of the more than 370 who had RSVP'd to attend the event for the Diplomatic Corps — foreign ambassadors posted to Washington. Of the roughly 200, about 70 were State Department staff and their guests. That means about 130 were members of the diplomatic corps and their families. Among those who attended were ambassadors from Afghanistan, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Jordan, South Sudan, Nepal and the Netherlands. No ambassadors from G-7 countries attended, and the only ambassador from a G-20 nation who attended was Argentina's. The attendees walked over to Blair House after attending a tour and open house at the White House, where they were given arrival times in an attempt to space out the guests at the White House.







Tayo Help fighting Covid-19 misinformation in the Filipino community A group of Filipino professionals is working to provide the Filipino community with reliable information on Covid-19 through a new website, Tayo Help. The group, led by journalist Leezel Tanglao, launched the initiative to connect the community to resources, debunk misinformation and collect data on the Filipino community. "Essentially, what we're building now is an information infrastructure for community resilience so that we're not always being so reactive, but we're always, constantly being proactive in responding to crises like this," Tanglao told NBC News. Tayo means "us" in Tagalog, a major language of the Philippines. "We felt like it was very appropriate for this project because by helping us as a community, we are actually helping everyone else. ... That's one of the big goals for this project," Tanglao said. Tayo Help was launched in October and is part of the Caretaker Project, run by the Filipino Young Leaders Program. The group received a grant from the Booz Allen Foundation earlier this year that helped launch the project.






