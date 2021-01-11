Pope Francis says he is ready and waiting for the Covid vaccine

Pope Francis said that he plans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and urged others to get the shot, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 TV station on Sunday.

“I think that ethically we should all receive a vaccine,” said the pope, 84. “It’s an ethical choice because you are playing with your health, your life, but also the lives of others.”

The Vatican gave no exact date for the pope’s vaccination but it could be as early as next week.

The pope also struck out against anti-vaccine attitudes, reiterating that they are “not dangerous,” and recalling the introduction of the polio vaccine when he was a child.