House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Congress' attending physician wrote in a letter to members and staffers Sunday.
Meanwhile, experts are warning that the much-criticized rollout of the vaccine has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected use their money and power to cut in line and get vaccinated before everyone else.
Live Blog
U.K. opens seven vaccination sites to boost rollout
The United Kingdom opened seven mass vaccination centers across the country to bolster its vaccine rollout on Monday. Approximately 1.5 million Britons have received the shot already, according to the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care.
Amid rising infections largely due to a more contagious Covid-19 mutant that sparked stricter lockdown rules enforced during the holiday period, the U.K. aims to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February, focusing on people over 70, people with pre-existing conditions and health care workers. Currently, the U.K. is immunizing 200,000 people per day, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday.