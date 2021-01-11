IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Coverage

Covid live updates: Lawmakers may have been exposed to Covid-19 during riot

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. near 375,000 with close to 22.5 million total cases.
Image: Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, attend classes as schools reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, India
Students return to class on Monday as schools reopen in Ahmedabad, India after being closed for months due to the pandemic.Ajit Solanki / AP

House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Congress' attending physician wrote in a letter to members and staffers Sunday.

Meanwhile, experts are warning that the much-criticized rollout of the vaccine has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected use their money and power to cut in line and get vaccinated before everyone else.

Live Blog

Yasmine Salam

2h ago / 11:29 AM UTC

U.K. opens seven vaccination sites to boost rollout

The United Kingdom opened seven mass vaccination centers across the country to bolster its vaccine rollout on Monday. Approximately 1.5 million Britons have received the shot already, according to the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care.

Amid rising infections largely due to a more contagious Covid-19 mutant that sparked stricter lockdown rules enforced during the holiday period, the U.K. aims to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February, focusing on people over 70, people with pre-existing conditions and health care workers. Currently, the U.K. is immunizing 200,000 people per day, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday. 

Members of the public wait for an Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center at Epsom racecourse in Epsom, southern England on Jan. 11, 2021.Dominic Lipinski / AFP - Getty Images
