House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Congress' attending physician wrote in a letter to members and staffers Sunday.
Meanwhile, experts are warning that the much-criticized rollout of the vaccine has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected use their money and power to cut in line and get vaccinated before everyone else.
Live Blog
South Korea to offer free vaccinations for all its residents
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president says the country will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations to all its people in phases.
President Moon Jae-in made the comment in his New Year’s address on Monday. The government earlier announced that inoculations will start in February.
South Korean officials have said they’ll have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country’s 52 million people.
After surging for weeks, South Korea’s virus caseload has gradually slowed amid tough social distancing rules that include a ban on gatherings of five or more people. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time its daily tally has fallen below 500 in 41 days. The country’s total stands at 69,114, including 1,140 deaths.
Moon said that “the end of the dark tunnel is finally coming into sight.” He said the government will make its best effort to further curb the ongoing outbreak.
U.K. opens seven vaccination sites to boost rollout
The United Kingdom opened seven mass vaccination centers across the country to bolster its vaccine rollout on Monday. Approximately 1.5 million Britons have received the shot already, according to the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care.
Amid rising infections largely due to a more contagious Covid-19 mutant that sparked stricter lockdown rules enforced during the holiday period, the U.K. aims to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February, focusing on people over 70, people with pre-existing conditions and health care workers. Currently, the U.K. is immunizing 200,000 people per day, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday.