Richard Branson's mother dies of Covid-19

Richard Branson, the British billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group, said Monday his mother, Eve Branson, has died from Covid-19. She was 96.

"Like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away," he announced via Twitter.

"She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process," he wrote in a post on his company's website on a page honoring her memory.

"When we started Virgin Galactic, mum was so honoured that we named our mothership, VMS Eve. She will always be my mothership, but she is also the proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10, all of whom love her dearly and miss her greatly."

I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away. Rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many https://t.co/i7rHAnBtBD pic.twitter.com/iDGASlAS0M — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) January 11, 2021