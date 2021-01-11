How vaccine rollout is changing as coronavirus cases besiege hospitals

House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Congress' attending physician wrote in a letter to members and staffers Sunday.
Meanwhile, experts are warning that the much-criticized rollout of the vaccine has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected use their money and power to cut in line and get vaccinated before everyone else.
Live Blog
Pope Francis says he is ready and waiting for the Covid vaccine
Pope Francis said that he plans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and urged others to get the shot, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 TV station on Sunday.
“I think that ethically we should all receive a vaccine,” said the pope, 84. “It’s an ethical choice because you are playing with your health, your life, but also the lives of others.”
The Vatican gave no exact date for the pope’s vaccination but it could be as early as next week.
The pope also struck out against anti-vaccine attitudes, reiterating that they are “not dangerous,” and recalling the introduction of the polio vaccine when he was a child.
Richard Branson's mother dies of Covid-19
Richard Branson, the British billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group, said Monday his mother, Eve Branson, has died from Covid-19. She was 96.
"Like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away," he announced via Twitter.
"She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process," he wrote in a post on his company's website on a page honoring her memory.
"When we started Virgin Galactic, mum was so honoured that we named our mothership, VMS Eve. She will always be my mothership, but she is also the proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10, all of whom love her dearly and miss her greatly."
U.S. records nearly 279,000 Covid infections in single dayJan. 10, 202102:38
South Korea to offer free vaccinations for all its residents
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president says the country will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations to all its people in phases.
President Moon Jae-in made the comment in his New Year’s address on Monday. The government earlier announced that inoculations will start in February.
South Korean officials have said they’ll have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country’s 52 million people.
After surging for weeks, South Korea’s virus caseload has gradually slowed amid tough social distancing rules that include a ban on gatherings of five or more people. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time its daily tally has fallen below 500 in 41 days. The country’s total stands at 69,114, including 1,140 deaths.
Moon said that “the end of the dark tunnel is finally coming into sight.” He said the government will make its best effort to further curb the ongoing outbreak.
U.K. opens seven vaccination sites to boost rollout
The United Kingdom opened seven mass vaccination centers across the country to bolster its vaccine rollout on Monday. Approximately 1.5 million Britons have received the shot already, according to the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care.
Amid rising infections largely due to a more contagious Covid-19 mutant that sparked stricter lockdown rules enforced during the holiday period, the U.K. aims to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February, focusing on people over 70, people with pre-existing conditions and health care workers. Currently, the U.K. is immunizing 200,000 people per day, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday.