U.S. tallies 2,100 deaths, 214,000 cases The U.S. counted 214,764 Covid-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday. The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally. The country has averaged 3,200 deaths per day and 256,000 cases per day the past seven days. Four weeks ago that number was an average 2,600 deaths and 225,000 cases per day. Among states Sunday, New York set a record with 19,518 cases.







Pope Francis says he is ready and waiting for the Covid vaccine Pope Francis said that he plans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and urged others to get the shot, in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 TV station on Sunday. "I think that ethically we should all receive a vaccine," said the pope, 84. "It's an ethical choice because you are playing with your health, your life, but also the lives of others." The Vatican gave no exact date for the pope's vaccination but it could be as early as next week. The pope also struck out against anti-vaccine attitudes, reiterating that they are "not dangerous," and recalling the introduction of the polio vaccine when he was a child.







Richard Branson's mother dies of Covid-19 Richard Branson, the British billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group, said Monday his mother, Eve Branson, has died from Covid-19. She was 96. "Like a lot of people's mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away," he announced via Twitter. "She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process," he wrote in a post on his company's website on a page honoring her memory. "When we started Virgin Galactic, mum was so honoured that we named our mothership, VMS Eve. She will always be my mothership, but she is also the proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10, all of whom love her dearly and miss her greatly." I'm sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people's mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away. Rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many https://t.co/i7rHAnBtBD pic.twitter.com/iDGASlAS0M — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) January 11, 2021







South Korea to offer free vaccinations for all its residents SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's president says the country will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations to all its people in phases. President Moon Jae-in made the comment in his New Year's address on Monday. The government earlier announced that inoculations will start in February. South Korean officials have said they'll have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country's 52 million people. After surging for weeks, South Korea's virus caseload has gradually slowed amid tough social distancing rules that include a ban on gatherings of five or more people. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time its daily tally has fallen below 500 in 41 days. The country's total stands at 69,114, including 1,140 deaths. Moon said that "the end of the dark tunnel is finally coming into sight." He said the government will make its best effort to further curb the ongoing outbreak.






