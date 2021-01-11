House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Congress' attending physician wrote in a letter to members and staffers Sunday.
Meanwhile, experts are warning that the much-criticized rollout of the vaccine has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected use their money and power to cut in line and get vaccinated before everyone else.
Live Blog
Biden adviser tamps down expectation of 100M shots in 100 days
A member of President-Elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board suggested Monday that his vow to get 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations administered within his first 100 days in office is not a given.
Biden "is very committed to trying to make that work," Dr. Celine Gounder said on CNN of the aggressive pace. "That said, we really do have our work cut out for us."
"I think there is still a glimmer of hope that we may still be able accomplish this," she added. "But it's really going to require everybody working together, not squabbling over partisan issues to get the job done."
Gounder said Congress must step up with the new administration and ensure funding and commitment to distributing the vaccines as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to climb across the U.S. daily.
Millions of doses have gone unused as states and local health agencies struggle to administer the vaccine because of crashing computer systems and long lines. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 22 million doses were distributed so far, there have been fewer than 7 million shots actually administered.
U.S. tallies 2,100 deaths, 214,000 cases
The U.S. counted 214,764 Covid-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday.
The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally.
The country has averaged 3,200 deaths per day and 256,000 cases per day the past seven days. Four weeks ago that number was an average 2,600 deaths and 225,000 cases per day.
Among states Sunday, New York set a record with 19,518 cases.