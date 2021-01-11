George H.W. Bush's sister, Nancy Ellis, dies of Covid complications at 94

Ellis was hospitalized on Dec. 30 with a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus , her family said in a statement. Her symptoms resolved in a few days, but her health was already failing, they said.

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation shared the news in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, writing, "We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away. Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world."

Nancy Bush Ellis, the younger sister of former President George H.W. Bush and aunt of former President George W. Bush , died Sunday at 94 of complications from Covid-19, the family said.

Biden adviser tamps down expectation of 100M shots in 100 days

A member of President-Elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board suggested Monday that his vow to get 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations administered within his first 100 days in office is not a given.

Biden "is very committed to trying to make that work," Dr. Celine Gounder said on CNN of the aggressive pace. "That said, we really do have our work cut out for us."

"I think there is still a glimmer of hope that we may still be able to accomplish this," she added. "But it's really going to require everybody working together, not squabbling over partisan issues to get the job done."

Gounder said Congress must step up with the new administration and ensure funding and commitment to distributing the vaccines as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to climb across the U.S. daily.

Millions of doses have gone unused as states and local health agencies struggle to administer the vaccine because of crashing computer systems and long lines. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 22 million doses were distributed so far, there have been fewer than 7 million shots actually administered.