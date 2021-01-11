Brazilians flock to the beach despite surge in Covid cases

SEE NEW POSTS

George H.W. Bush's sister, Nancy Ellis, dies of Covid complications at 94 Nancy Bush Ellis, the younger sister of former President George H.W. Bush and aunt of former President George W. Bush, died Sunday at 94 of complications from Covid-19, the family said. The George and Barbara Bush Foundation shared the news in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, writing, "We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away. Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world." Ellis was hospitalized on Dec. 30 with a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus, her family said in a statement. Her symptoms resolved in a few days, but her health was already failing, they said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





