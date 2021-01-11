Teachers, police, transit workers eligible for vaccines in N.Y.

New York on Monday authorized doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to a new category of people, including teachers, police officers and firefighters, as the state edges closer to meeting its weekly vaccination goal.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York had administered 259,000 doses of the vaccine last week — the first time since the start of the vaccine roll out in December that the number of doses given out surpassed 200,000. The state receives about 300,000 vaccine doses each week.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that New York has only administered about 36 percent of the 1.2 million doses it has gotten, highlighting an ongoing struggle between the state and local municipalities to agree on distribution plans.

Also eligible for the vaccine this week are public transit and safety workers and people over 75. Appointments are required. The ability for more people to get shots comes as New York City expands vaccination sites in Brooklyn and the Bronx to operate 24 hours, seven days a week, with other boroughs to follow suit.