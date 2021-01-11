SEE NEW POSTS

New York City police start receiving Covid vaccine Our goal is to vaccinate as many#NYPD members as possible over these next few days



From day 1 of the pandemic, we've been on the front lines, 24/7 #NYPDProtecting New Yorkers



Now we will have the added protection of the much needed, first round of the#COVID19 vaccine







Democratic rep. says she contracted Covid-19 while sheltering in place during riot Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., received a positive rapid Covid-19 test Monday after what she said might have been her exposure to the coronavirus while sheltering in place with lawmakers who did not wear masks during the rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday, her office announced. "I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," Watson Coleman said in a statement. The congresswoman is isolating and waiting for the results of a PCR test, which is known to be more accurate than rapid tests. This comes a day after the Capitol physician warned members and congressional staff that they could have have been exposed to someone infected with the virus when they were sheltering in place. A video circulated last week that showed a House Democrat in a secure room offering face masks to a group of her fellow Republicans, who were seen turning them down. Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.







Teachers, police, transit workers eligible for vaccines in N.Y. New York on Monday authorized doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to a new category of people, including teachers, police officers and firefighters, as the state edges closer to meeting its weekly vaccination goal. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York had administered 259,000 doses of the vaccine last week — the first time since the start of the vaccine roll out in December that the number of doses given out surpassed 200,000. The state receives about 300,000 vaccine doses each week. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that New York has only administered about 36 percent of the 1.2 million doses it has gotten, highlighting an ongoing struggle between the state and local municipalities to agree on distribution plans. Also eligible for the vaccine this week are public transit and safety workers and people over 75. Appointments are required. The ability for more people to get shots comes as New York City expands vaccination sites in Brooklyn and the Bronx to operate 24 hours, seven days a week, with other boroughs to follow suit.







George H.W. Bush's sister, Nancy Ellis, dies of Covid complications at 94 Nancy Bush Ellis, the younger sister of former President George H.W. Bush and aunt of former President George W. Bush, died Sunday at 94 of complications from Covid-19, the family said. The George and Barbara Bush Foundation shared the news in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, writing, "We are sad to share that President Bush's beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away. Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world." Ellis was hospitalized on Dec. 30 with a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus, her family said in a statement. Her symptoms resolved in a few days, but her health was already failing, they said. Click here to read the full story.







Biden adviser tamps down expectation of 100M shots in 100 days A member of President-Elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board suggested Monday that his vow to get 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations administered within his first 100 days in office is not a given. Biden "is very committed to trying to make that work," Dr. Celine Gounder said on CNN of the aggressive pace. "That said, we really do have our work cut out for us." "I think there is still a glimmer of hope that we may still be able to accomplish this," she added. "But it's really going to require everybody working together, not squabbling over partisan issues to get the job done." Gounder said Congress must step up with the new administration and ensure funding and commitment to distributing the vaccines as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to climb across the U.S. daily. Millions of doses have gone unused as states and local health agencies struggle to administer the vaccine because of crashing computer systems and long lines. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 22 million doses were distributed so far, there have been fewer than 7 million shots actually administered.







U.S. tallies 2,100 deaths, 214,000 cases The U.S. counted 214,764 Covid-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday. The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally. The country has averaged 3,200 deaths per day and 256,000 cases per day the past seven days. Four weeks ago that number was an average 2,600 deaths and 225,000 cases per day. Among states Sunday, New York set a record with 19,518 cases.





How vaccine rollout is changing as coronavirus cases besiege hospitals Jan. 11, 2021 03:13





Pope Francis says he is ready and waiting for the Covid vaccine Pope Francis said that he plans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and urged others to get the shot, in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 TV station on Sunday. "I think that ethically we should all receive a vaccine," said the pope, 84. "It's an ethical choice because you are playing with your health, your life, but also the lives of others." The Vatican gave no exact date for the pope's vaccination but it could be as early as next week. The pope also struck out against anti-vaccine attitudes, reiterating that they are "not dangerous," and recalling the introduction of the polio vaccine when he was a child.






