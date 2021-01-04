SEE NEW POSTS

Russia says new cases are at 6-week low MOSCOW — Russia reported Monday that its number of new coronavirus cases hit a six-week low, continuing a steady decline that began in late December. The national coronavirus taskforce said 23,551 cases were recorded in the previous day, the lowest daily toll since Nov. 18 and substantially lower than the high of 29,335 reported on Dec. 24. The taskforce reported 482 new deaths from Covid-19, down from 635 on Dec. 24. More than 3.26 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in Russia throughout the pandemic and 58,988 deaths. Despite a surge in new infections this fall, Russian officials have shied away from imposing a national lockdown in an effort to protect the economy, relying instead on local restrictions. Russia has been inoculating medical workers and other key groups with its own Russian-made coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V.







France has vaccinated just hundreds in first week PARIS — France's cautious approach to its virus vaccine rollout appears to have backfired, leaving just a few hundred people vaccinated after the first week and rekindling anger over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting with top government officials Monday afternoon to address the vaccine strategy and other virus developments. In France, a country of 67 million people, just 516 people were vaccinated in the first six days while Germany's first-week total surpassed 200,000 and Italy's was over 100,000. Millions, meanwhile, have been vaccinated in the U.S. and China. The slow vaccine rollout is being blamed on mismanagement and staffing shortages during end-of-year vacations – as well as a complex consent policy designed to accommodate broad vaccine skepticism among the French public.







With eye toward Olympics, Japan to speed up vaccine approval TOKYO — Japan's prime minister said vaccine approval was being speeded up as the coronavirus spreads in the nation scheduled to hold the already-delayed 2020 Olympics this summer. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed his determination to hold the Olympics and said preparations were moving ahead. The Games are scheduled to be held in July, which will mean the arrival of tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media. Suga said holding the Olympics will be "proof that people have overcome the coronavirus," giving "hope and courage." The vaccine timetable will advance by a month, meaning the approvals will start this month and vaccinations will be administered to people beginning in February, instead of March or later. Cases have been growing in Japan in recent weeks, with more than 3,400 deaths so far related to the coronavirus.







Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, and a professor of pediatric infection and immunity receives the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, southwest England on Monday. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images







Fauci pushes back on Trump, says Covid death numbers are 'real' Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday pushed back on President Donald Trump's false claims that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is "exaggerated." "The numbers are real," Fauci, one of the nation's foremost infectious disease experts, said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have well over 300,000 deaths. We are averaging two to three thousand deaths per day." He told host Chuck Todd: "All you need to do, Chuck, is to go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths." Fauci's interview came in response to Trump tweeting, "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of the CDC's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low." Trump responded to Fauci by tweeting: "Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?"






